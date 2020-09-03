The Jefferson softball team won its fourth consecutive game, beating Banks County 9-3 Wednesday (Sept. 2) in a non-region matchup on the road.
The Dragons (6-2) struck for four runs in the top of the third inning, breaking a scoreless tie, and never looked back in defeating the defending Class AA state champions for the second time this season.
"I am pleased with how we have hit the ball and produced offensively over the last few games," Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said. "Defensively we've been fairly solid, and our pitching continues to keep us in games."
Jefferson has scored at least nine runs in each of its last four wins.
"We still have some things we need to solidify offensively, but overall we are pleased with the things we've done offensively the last few games," Bostwick said.
Livi Blackstock went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Emma Kate Sorrells was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Maleia Truelove (1-for-4, double) also drove in two runs.
Ravyn Saxon and Camoreena Hart divided the pitching duties. Saxon threw four innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. She struck out three batters.
Hart pitched the final three innings, allowing three hits and two runs (both earned) while striking out two.
Jefferson returns to region play Tuesday (Sept. 8) at home against Cedar Shoals at 6:15 p.m.
