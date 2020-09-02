Jefferson improved to 5-2 on the season and 4-1 in region play with a 12-0 thumping of Chestatee in four innings at home Tuesday (Sept. 1).
The Dragons have now outscored their competition 25-0 in their past two games. They blasted region opponent North Oconee 13-0 a day earlier.
Jefferson plays at Banks County Wednesday (Sept. 2) at 5:30 p.m. and returns to region play Sept. 9 at home against Cedar Shoals at 6:15 p.m.
In the win over Chestatee, Livi Backstock went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Emma Kate Sorrells was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Abby Beatty went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Rayvn Saxon and Taylor Spivey combined for a abbreviated one-hitter in the circle. Saxon threw one shutout inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one batter. Spivey pitched the final three innings, allowing no hits or walks while striking out four batters.
Against North Oconee a day earlier, Spivey went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Maleia Truelove was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Paige Kelly (1-for-4) drove home two runs.
Jefferson pitching allowed just two hits. Saxon threw four no-hit innings with one walk while striking out five batters. Camoreena Hart threw the final two frames, allowing two hits, one walk and a strikeout.
