The Jefferson softball team will advance to the second round of the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season after beating Luella 10-1 and 9-7 Monday (Oct. 19) on the road.
The Dragons will play a doubleheader Thursday in the Sweet 16 at two-time defending Class AAAA state champion Heritage-Catoosa (25-5) at a time to be determined.
Jefferson, a No. 3 seed, ended the first game in just five innings. The Dragons scored two runs each in the first and second innings and six runs in the third inning to build a 10-1 lead that brought the run rule into effect in the fifth. Jefferson then built a 9-3 lead in the second game, but surrendered four seventh-inning scores before recording the final out to.
At 21-7, Jefferson has won at least 20 games for five straight years.
Livi Blackstock led the Dragons in the first game, going 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the third inning. She also scored two runs. Maleia Truelove went 2-for-3, while Paige Kelley (1-for-3) drove in two runs.
Camoreena Hart shut down Luella from the circle, pitching five innings and striking out 11 batters. Hart allowed just three hits and issue no walks.
Blackstock stayed warm at the plate in the second game, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Truelove again went 2-for-3, while Taylor Spivey (1-for-4) drove in three runs and Ellie Kinlaw (1-for-3) delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Spivey threw four innings, allowing three hits and three runs (one earned), while striking out six batters and allowing no walks. Hart threw the final three frames, allowing four hits and four runs — none of which were earned —- while striking out five batters. She allowed no walks.
Jefferson will move on to face a Heritage-Catoosa team that defeated Mays 16-0 and 17-0 in the first round of the state tournament.
