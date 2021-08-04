Team Facts
Head coach: Kacie Bostwick
2020 record: 21-9, 12-6 Region 8-AAAA
2020 results: Third place in Region 8-AAAA standings, second round of AAAA State Playoffs
Stat Leaders
Mac Turner, Sr.: .392 batting average, 19 RBIs, three HRs
Avery Hayes: .350 batting average, 21 runs
Maleia Truelove, So.: .329 batting average, 18 runs
Taylor Spivey, So.: .321 batting average, 21 RBIs, 34 Ks, 1.260 ERA
Livi Blackstock, Sr.: .304 batting average, 27 runs
Camoreea Hart, Jr.: 63 Ks, 2.813 ERA
Ravyn Saxon, Jr.: 53 Ks, 1.830 ERA
The Jefferson High School softball team has grown accustomed to competing for region titles and going to Columbus to hunt for a state championship. So the second-round loss to Heritage-Catoosa last season was a bit of a shock to the program.
To respond to last year's early exit, the Dragons bring a very mature roster into the 2021 campaign. Jefferson fields six seniors, three of which are a part of a pitching rotation that ended last year with a 2.043 team ERA.
"I think it lit a fire under our girls," said head coach Kacie Bostwick. "One of the expectations we have as a program is to be in Columbus at the end of the year. When you don't do that, it gets you rolling for the next year.
"It's been hard to feel out the dymanic this summer, but we have six seniors this year and all were a part of what we did last year. I'm hoping those six can come back with a vengeance."
Senior Emma Kate Sorrells and junior Taylor Spivey certainly believe they and the rest of the team is motived based on how the Dragons looked in their first practice.
"You can see [the team] wants to play, they want to prove something because of how we ended last year," Sorrells said.
"After how last year ended, we definitely want to work harder to get further than that because we know we can." chimed Spivey. "I think a lot of people realized last year that ended [in the second round] isn't what anybody wanted. We feel like we need to go further."
Scary on offense, stable in the circle
Bostwick didn't mince words when talking about Jefferson's hitting saying the Dragons would be "pretty scary one-through-nine."
"I think in year's past we may have had a hole or two, but this year we're going to be pretty scary."
Her confidence isn't misplaced. Jefferson returns six batters who hit at least .230 last season. The best returning batter is Avery Hayes who is coming off a .350 season, she was also second on the team with 21 runs scored.
Perhaps the most valuable returning hitter is junior Taylor Spivey. No Dragon produced more than her 36 total runs last season. She crossed home plate 16 times while batting 21 runners home, all while maintaining a .321 batting average.
Junior Maleia Truelove (.329 avg.) and Sorrells (.280 avg.) further strengthens Jefferson's batting order. Sorrells and Spivey noted that Jefferson started to show its offensive prowess during summer games.
"We're finally coming together, putting hits back-to-back-to-back," Sorrells said. "Right now, in the hitting aspect we're perfectly fine."
Jefferson is just as solid in the pitching circle where senior Ravyn Saxon leads a strong three-girl rotation. In 80 innings last year, Saxon struck out 53 batters and produced a 1.830 ERA. Fellow senior Camoreea Hart pitched about 10 less innings, but she produced 10 more strikeouts to end the season with 63. She wasn't as efficient at preventing runs, but she still kept her ERA under 3.000 (2.813).
Spivey occasionally pitches and she's a great compliment to Saxon and Hart. Spivey pitched 33 innings last year and managed to strike out 34 batters while finishing with a 1.260 ERA.
It's no wonder why Bostwick says depth is biggest issue the Dragons are trying to iron out before the season begins.
"We're trying to iron things out as far as who belongs where," she said. "That can make you feel uneasy about things, but that's a good problem to have. It's a good thing to have enough kids to where we don't know who goes where yet."
Region of juggernauts
The biggest factor standing between Jefferson and its region title goals is the gauntlet of a region the Dragons play in. Region 8-AAAA features Flowery Branch, Madison County and East Hall, all programs that themselves expect to compete for region titles. Madison County has made trips to Columbus an annual affair, but it was Flowery Branch who stood on top of the region standings last year.
"I hope we have a focus on competing in region," Bostwick said. "We are in a really tough region. I'm hoping we compete all year long and that competition sets us up to go deep in the playoffs.
"We are battle tested. You don't go a year without being battle tested in the regions that we've been in. We've been able to play good competition year round and I think that's why we've had the success that we've had."
