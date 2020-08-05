Jefferson has made the Columbus South Commons Softball Complex into something of a autumn home-away-from home.
The Dragon softball team has reached the annual site of the state quarterfinals three times in the last four seasons, even playing for a state title in 2018.
Jefferson rallied from a somewhat slow start in 2019 to punch its ticket to Columbus and hopes to be making bus and hotel reservations for that destination again this fall.
“Each year, one of our goals is to make it to Columbus because anything can happen when you end up in Columbus,” sixth-year Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said.
The Dragons, a 25-win team last year, hope to have another team built for Columbus this fall as they move back up to Class AAAA competition in 2020 after a two-year stint in Class AAA.
The season begins Aug. 11 at home against defending Class AA champion Banks County.
Here’s a look at the Dragon softball team:
•Last year: 25-11
•Infielders: Livi Blackstock (Sr., shortstop), Taylor Spivey (So., first base), MacKenzie Turner (Sr., catcher-first base), Emma Kate Sorrells (Jr., second base-catcher), Maleia Truelove (So., third base), Heather Thomas (Sr., first base), Kendall Bailey (Jr., first base), Kinsie Pugh (Jr., second base)
•Outfielders: Abby Beatty (Sr.), Paige Kelley (Sr.), Bekah Garrett (Sr.) Ellie Kinlaw (Jr.) Anslee Pittman (Jr.)
•Pitchers: Ravyn Saxon (Jr.), Camoreena Hart (Jr.), Taylor Spivey (So.)
•Key players: Livi Blackstock, Abby Beatty, MacKenzie Turner, Ravyn Saxon and Camoreena Hart
•Strengths: Jefferson will have the luxury of a three-person pitching staff equipped with solid postseason experience. Ravyn Saxon (13-6, 2.20 ERA, 98 strikeouts in 2019) and Camoreena Hart (6-0, 2.40 ERA) were both all-region pitchers last year, with Saxon earning first-team honors. That pitching rotation will be supported by a solid defense and a versatile offensive lineup, led by Livi Blackstock (.356 average), a 2019 all-state selection, and Abby Beatty (.304 average, 1 home run, 13 RBIs).
•Weaknesses: Bostwick listed no team weaknesses. A number of key players and starters do return, though the team did lose all-region performers Caroline Brownlee, Amber Tullis and Emily Matthews to graduation.
•Region outlook: Jefferson enters a tough Region 8-AAAA that will feature three programs besides Jefferson that won 20 or more games in 2019 (East Hall, Madison County and Flowery Branch). The Dragons won three-straight regions titles from 2016-2018 and hopes to begin a new streak this fall. There will be added weight on the regular-slate, however, as 8-AAA teams will play each other three times with no postseason tournament to determine the region champion and state playoff seeds. “We truly believe our group has the capability to win it all,” Bostwick said.
•Season outlook: Certainly, the Dragons want to advance to Columbus for the fourth time in five year, but they’re also taking a larger view. With the uncertainty of every aspect of life under a global pandemic, the team will not take its time on the softball field for granted this fall, according to Bostwick. “As I'm sure most teams have, we've talked a lot this summer about not taking advantage of the time we have on the field together because it could be taken away from us at any moment,” she said. “We will compete every pitch, every play, and every at bat.”
