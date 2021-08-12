JEFFERSON – By the time Jefferson and East Hall entered the fifth inning Thursday night, it was clear that whoever made the first timely hit would take control of the game.
In the top of the fifth inning, with the game still tied at 0-0, Maleia Truelove made that timely hit with a hard single to third base. When the ball careened off the bag, Addison Self was able to score from second base, giving the Dragons a 1-0 lead.
“She needed that,” said head coach Kacie Bostwick. “I feel like there’s not a better kid for that to happen to because she’s a great teammate and she’s excited for her teammates. We had some people running the bases who do not always bases that did a great job. I was really proud of that.”
Ravyn Saxon did her part to prevent timely hits all game long. She allowed just five hits and didn’t allow any Vikings to reach third base.
The closest East Hall came to scoring was in the third inning when a one-out single put runners on first and second. The next batter hit a ground ball to shortstop Audrey Burton who stepped on second base and slung the ball to Taylor Spivey at first base for a double play.
“Ravyn does a great job in the circle, she’s a competitor,” Bostwick said. “She’s got the right mindset to pitch in a game like this. She’s a senior and there’s no better way to lead than to compete the way she does.”
Jefferson (1-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAAA) put Tuesday’s heartbreaking loss to Winder-Barrow behind it with a win in the Region 8-AAAA opener. Bostwick says she expects every region game to be close because of how stacked the region is.
“I think Tuesday’s game kind of prepared us for tonight,” she said. “We played relaxed, we did our thing. I think playing a good game on Tuesday helped us tonight.
“That is how all our region games are going to be. I’m glad it happened and I hope we learned what we need to from this game. I’m glad we’re playing in these tight games early because that’s what our region is like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.