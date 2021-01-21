Jefferson star Malaki Starks was named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Class AAAA Offensive Player of the Year as part of the publication’s recently-released all-state football team.
The junior, who is ranked as a five-star recruit, was also an all-state offensive selection as an athlete.
Meanwhile, Stark’s teammate, senior Rem Maxwell, was named to the all-state team as a linebacker. Senior offensive lineman Colton Steele earned all-state honorable mention recognition.
Starks, Maxwell and Steele helped lead the Dragons to a 14-1 record, Region 8-AAAA title and state finals appearance in 2020.
