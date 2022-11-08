Malaki Starks, a Jefferson High School alum was recently named a semifinalist for the 2022 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. This award is presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year. The finalist of the award will be announced on Dec. 6. Starks is a defensive back at the University of Georgia and has started in eight of the nine games the Bulldogs have played. Starks is currently second on the team in tackles coming in with 40 and leads the team with six pass pass breakups.
Starks also received the honor of SEC Co-Freshman of the week after the Tennessee game this past Saturday. He recorded 10 tackles and broke up one pass during the win against the Vols.
