Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart has been excited for his state finals-bound team all along. But it wasn’t until a meet-and-greet a few days ago in Atlanta for coaches of teams in the championships that those emotions really got stirring.
“When we went up through the tunnel and walked out on that field and the sun was out, I got excited about what our kids are going to experience,” Cathcart said.
What Jefferson (14-0) will experience is a much-anticipated pairing against Marist (12-0) Tuesday (Dec. 29) at 3:30 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium for the Class AAAA title.
A season that began with uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will end with Jefferson playing for a state championship for only the fourth time in school history.
“It does make you more than a little proud of the job that, not just our coaches and players have done, but everybody in our school system who has been able to, like we say, protect the privilege of playing,” Cathcart said. “So much has had to go into that by so many people.”
The Dragons will face a finals opponent that they’ve never played before but one that is renowned.
No. 1-ranked Marist is the fourth-winningest program in the state’s history led by a coach — Alan Chadwick — who ranks first among active coaches in wins (398) by a wide margin. Cathcart said his team “has a lot of respect” for the way Marist goes about its business.
“It’s a quintessential program,” he said. “They believe in what they’re doing. They believe in each other. They don’t have a lot of coach turnover. There’s stability. And it shows in the way the kids defend their program.”
The pollsters had these two teams pegged correctly from the beginning.
Ranked in the top two spots all year long, No. 2 Jefferson and No. 1 Marist will meet in the lone pairing of unbeaten teams in the GHSA football finals.
“We’ve always taken it game-by-game,” Jefferson senior defensive back/quarterback Carter Stephenson said. “But in the back of our head, we’ve always thought that’s the team that we’ve got to beat to win.”
Similar to Jefferson — which has been winning its games by an average margin of 33.1 points —Marist has been dominant this season. The War Eagles’ closest game was a 23-3 win over Woodward Academy on Sept. 18.
“Obviously, they’re in the state championship for a reason,” Jefferson senior defensive lineman Paxton Corkery said. “It’s the two best teams in the state going at it, and I think it’s going to be a really good game. I think we’re two teams that are built for each other, so it should be four-quarter battle.”
The War Eagles have posted eight shutouts this season and are yielding just 2.83 points per game. Marist has surrendered a scant 34 points all year. Cathcart said Marist has great individual defensive players who play as a unit.
“You can tell that they have a culture, established for years, where defense — like all good programs — is as prized as scoring touchdowns and making runs and throws and catches,” Cathcart said.
Chadwick, Marist’s longtime coach, credits his team’s success this year to a strong senior class, one that is 48-6 in four years.
“It’s been very special because this is a special group of seniors that we were pointing toward for a long time,” Chadwick said. “This group came into Marist in the seventh grade, and they’ve been together for six years, a good many of them.”
But that senior group has yet to win a state title. It hopes to change that against Jefferson.
“We know we have a great challenge in front of us, a great opponent and great coaches,” Chadwick said. “It’s going to be a monumental challenge to try to pull it off.”
Speaking to that challenge, Chadwick said he sees a well-coached Dragon team that plays aggressively “across the board” and “with great passion.” He’s also plenty impressed with, and wary of, five-star prospect Malaki Starks, who has rushed for over 1,400 yard this year as an option quarterback.
“They’ve got a superstar back there running the show, who is a threat on any particular play from anywhere on the field,” Chadwick said. “And he’s got some great supporting cast members around him that add new dimensions to them.”
Chadwick quipped that this could be “the fastest state championship game in the history of high school football” with both teams using run-heavy triple option offenses. Marist has employed the offense for years.
“Each possession is going to become very important that you turn them into meaningful points,” Chadwick said.
Cathcart agreed with his counterpart.
“That familiarly that both teams have (with each other’s offenses), usually when that happens, it is more of a defensive kind of game,” Cathcart said. “Both are outstanding defenses also.”
Jefferson enters this game trying to win its first state title since 2012 when the Bryant Shirreffs-led Dragons won their last 14 games of the season, culminating with a 31-14 win over Calhoun.
This team has the chance to become only the second squad in school history to win a state title as the Dragons’ 2012 championship stands as the lone title season in 74 years of football.
Corkery said to do so would be “awesome.”
“Obviously, being the second ever would be great,” he said. “But not even thinking about that past team (in 2012), because we’ll never match what they did. Just for us. Everything we’ve worked through with corona this year and all the adversity we’ve faced, it would be awesome to win it.”
NOTES
Chadwick has won an astounding 84.5 percent of his games in 36 seasons — all of them Marist. He’s nearing 400 wins in his storied career. Cathcart actually coached against Chadwick in the playoffs in 2007 when Cathcart was Habersham Central (Cathcart’s Raiders won 24-7). “He’s known and respected throughout the country for standard that he’s set,” Cathcart said. … Cathcart, ironically, coached a team to a state title the same season Jefferson claimed its state championship, leading Greenwood (S.C.) to a 15-0 season in 2012. “They played their best football in their biggest games,” he said of his Greenwood team. “There’s a lot of similarities there (with this team),” Cathcart said. … When asked about Marist’s dominant year on defense, Chadwick praised his long-time defensive coordinator Jeff Euart, whom he calls “one of the best in the business.” He also lauded his senior defenders, whose experience he said allows them to adapt to different fronts and looks … Chadwick said his Marist team is certainly excited for this state finals matchup, but added that he wants his group to keep the game in perspective. “The thing is, we don’t want to make this bigger than it really is,” he said. “It’s another football game. You’ve got to put all those other things aside and play your responsibilities and do your job and let the scoreboard take care of itself.” … With this game scheduled just four days after Christmas, Cathcart confirmed that he will indeed be watching game film on Christmas Day. “Oh yeah, you can’t have a football season this long without creating, on purpose, marital strife,” Cathcart joked. Cathcart noted that the football season has lasted thorough fall break, Thanksgiving break and now Christmas break. “That’s got to be a first,” he said. “It’s a neat thing.”
