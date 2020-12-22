Paxton Corkery remembers wearing his Jefferson rec football jersey and painting up his face in Dragon colors for the occasion.
Traveling with his family over to Atlanta, Corkery watched Jefferson handle Calhoun, 31-14, in the old Georgia Dome on Dec. 15, 2012 to win the school’s first state title. The victory left quite an impression on him as a fourth-grader.
“I was like, ‘I want to be there one day,’” he said.
Now he will be.
Corkery, a senior defensive lineman for the Dragons, and his teammates will take on Marist Dec. 29 in Atlanta for the Class AAAA state title Dec. 29, eight years after Jefferson won its first state championship.
Led by Hall of Fame coach T. McFerrin and Class AA Player of the Year Bryant Shirreffs, that team rallied from a season-opening loss to Commerce with 14 straight victories, perhaps none more impressive than its 17-point win over powerhouse Calhoun in the finals.
This year’s seniors still have vivid memories of that 2012 breakthrough win at the since-razed Georgia Dome as they look toward writing their own legacy.
Senior defensive back/quarterback Carter Stephenson remembers “packing into that little small white car that we had” and making the trip to Atlanta for the game.
“I remember watching it and being like, ‘I want to be there one day … That would be so cool if that could be me one day.’’’
Stephenson said a lot of this year’s seniors were actually in attendance that afternoon in 2012 (“The whole city of Jefferson was there,” he said). What they witnessed has long served as a motivator. This group wants to win a title themselves.
“It’s something we’ve been talking about — this senior class — since we were kids, since they won it,” Stephenson said.
The realization the seniors would play for a state title hit home with Stephenson in the aftermath of Jefferson’s 42-35 semifinals win over Benedictine Friday (Dec. 18).
“Friday, hugging my dad, I was like ‘We’re really here,’ so now I want to go win it.”
Kam Robinson, a senior defensive back, running back and return specialist, has an interesting connection to the 2012 team. His brother, Kendrick, was a sophomore defensive back for that championship squad who played in that game.
“He said that it was a cool experience,” Robinson said. “It was a nice atmosphere. Loud. When I was a kid, I was like ‘that’s going to be us one day.’”
The two have certainly spent time comparing their respective teams.
“We’ve been talking trash to each other to see which team is better,” Robinson said.
Robinson points out that his Dragons are 14-0 right now while his brother’s 2012 team had the one loss. Robinson said this year’s team is “definitely chasing history” with an opportunity to go 15-0.
“I just think if we go perfect, I’ve got bragging rights to tell him we’re the better team,” he said.
While 2012 team had to go through perennial power Calhoun to win its title, this one has to go through Marist, one of the elite programs in the history of the state.
The top-ranked War Eagles are undefeated with eight shutouts on the season. They’ll roll into Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium coming off a 42-0 win over Bainbridge.
“Marist is pretty good,” Robinson said. “They’re very fundamental, sound. Their defense is No. 1 in the state. But it’s going to be a good game.”
Of course, Jefferson is pretty good too, having navigated a season played in a pandemic with a 14-0 record and very few close games.
“We’re very talented,” Robinson said. “We faced a lot from COVID and the summer. It was different but we did it, and I think that made us stronger.”
Meanwhile, Stephenson said he’s trying to savor his final week or so as a high school football player as Tuesday’s game approaches.
“It’s been amazing,” he said of the season. “It’s one of those journeys I’ll never forget in my life. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment right now.”
Corkery, who watched a group of Dragons eight years ago leave their legacy, feels the same way.
“No matter what we do, win, lose or draw, this is our last game … So we have to take in the moment and really appreciate what’s going on,” he said.
