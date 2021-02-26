In Jefferson’s quest to win a state title this postseason, its offense was in championship form Friday.
Behind monster nights from Deshona Gaither and Livi Blackstock, the top-seeded Dragons steamrolled second-seeded Arabia Mountain 88-58 at home in the second round of the Class AAAA girls’ state basketball tournament.
Gaither scored 29 points, Blackstock had 27 and Jefferson tallied a season-high point total in cruising to the Elite Eight for the fifth-straight year.
“We just got to clicking early, and I’ve just never seen our kids play with that much confidence,” Dragon coach Greg Brown said.
Jefferson (23-4) will face either Westside-Macon or Carver-Columbus Tuesday or Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Ellie Kinlaw added 12 points in the win, all coming on 3-pointers.
It was apparent early that this would be a vintage offensive night for Jefferson as it scored the first 14 points of the game in a span of 3:19 en route to a 30-point first quarter.
“We were the aggressor from the beginning, offensively, especially,” Brown said. “It was just fun to watch. I just kind of got out of the way and let them play.”
The Dragons led 30-15 heading into the second frame.
Blackstock scored 11 first-quarter points, while Gaither had 10 as each would go on to enjoy one of their best offensive nights of the season.
“We felt really good about the two of them winning some one-on-one matchups,” Brown said, “and they both finished really well through a lot of the contact around the rim.”
Arabia Mountain (16-3) managed to cut into the lead somewhat in the second quarter, narrowing the Dragon advantage to 38-27 with 4:09 left in the half after a traditional 3-point play from Malaya Jones.
But, coming out of a time out, Jefferson ended the half with five consecutive layups — with Gaither scoring three times during that stretch — to build a 48-27 lead at halftime.
“We went zone there at the end just to try to slow them down with the half, and then we got some easy baskets,” Brown said. “We felt like we could get to the rim whenever we wanted to because they were out there pressuring our 3-point shooters so much.
“It was a huge way to end that half and get all that momentum back.”
The Dragons picked up where they left off coming out of the locker room. Gaither cut to the basket and scored on a wide-open layup in the opening moments of the third quarter, followed by a basket from Blackstock, a 3-pointer from Kinlaw and layups from Gaither and Blackstock as the Dragons reeled off an 11-0 run.
The lead swelled to 75-40 by the end of the quarter, following a layup from Gaither in the closing seconds. The 35-point deficit forced a shortened, six-minute fourth quarter.
Brown made a point to recognize the team's three seniors — Blackstock, Courtney Kidd and Allianne Clark — at the conclusion of the game, having them come out to the center of the court for a round of applause before the home fans exited The Jefferson Arena.
“We had a great crowd here tonight, and I just wanted to make sure they got their due in case we’re not back here again,” Brown said. “They’ve just meant so much to this program.
“You think about all the games that they’ve won, but it’s not just that, it’s just the kind of people they are and leaders of our program they are.”
Brown hopes to have his seniors for at least one more round as the Dragons attempt to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2006.
This will be the fourth trip to the Elite Eight for the seniors and third for them under Brown’s leadership.
“I don’t think the moment will be too big for us,” Brown said. “Even if we have to go on the road, I don’t think we’ll be scared. I don’t think that will be the case. If we get beat, it’s just because the other team played better basketball than we do.”
Brown expressed confidence in this group moving into another quarterfinal round.
“I like this bunch,” he said. “They have not made any excuses, and they’ve just kept right on playing and being unselfish and doing what I’ve asked them to do.”
