Something was very wrong.
A growing boy at 11 years old, Paxton Corkery was losing weight at an alarming rate, having nearly dropped 30 pounds.
“I had lost 27 pounds in two weeks, and — this might be a little TMI — but I was urinating, honestly, no exaggeration probably 20 times a day,” remembered Corkery, now a senior at Jefferson High School.
Corkery’s skin had become so dry, his knuckles would crack, then bleed, when he made a fist. He lost his appetite. And he was enduring splitting migraine headaches on top of all of that.
“It was pretty brutal,” Corkery said.
But the unnatural weight loss was the tipping point at which Corkery said his parents sought medical attention.
It was revealed that Corkery, like 1.6 million Americans, had Type I diabetes, a condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Insulin allows sugar to enter cells to produce energy.
“At first, I was very scared because I thought that it meant that I wasn’t going to get to play sports anymore,” Corkery said. “That was really scary for me.”
Fast forward to 2021, and those fears have long been put to rest.
On national signing day back in February, the 6-foot-1, 221-pound Corkery inked a Division-I football scholarship with East Tennessee State after a decorated career at Jefferson.
He called the moment “a dream come true.”
Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart said Corkery has, no doubt, put in the work to overcome his circumstances.
“The thing that’s so great about him, it’s not just what he does on the field, but what he does in the weight room also,” Cathcart said. “Over his career here, he’s been one of our most impressive weight room Dragons and strength and conditioning Dragons.
“So, he has certainly earned this opportunity with all that he’s overcome and all the work he’s put in … He sure deserves it.”
Corkery was determined early on that a Type-I diabetes diagnosis would not define the future.
He attended a summer camp for kids with diabetes called “Camp Kudzu” at Camp Twin Lakes in Rabun County where he met others with the same affliction, including a member of the Georgia Tech football team at the time.
The experience was an eye-opener for the young Corkery.
“I was like, ‘Hey, I can still do this, and play it at a high level even with diabetes,’” Corkery said.
But not without close monitoring.
Corkery checks his blood-sugar frequently (eight or nine times) throughout the day and before eating or drinking anything with carbohydrates. He takes insulin, including a long-acting insulin shot which remains in his bloodstream throughout the day.
But a diabetic care plan, as it related to football, was arranged prior to Corkery’s freshman season after a meeting between his parents, Cathcart and the Jefferson training staff.
That plan required strict adherence to a schedule of blood-sugar level checks: prior to pre-game warmups, upon returning to the locker room prior to taking the field, at the end of each quarter and again after each game. Corkery could also play the situation by feel if he sensed his blood-sugar was too high or too low.
If a problem arose, Corkery had his own box on the sidelines — a care kit of sorts — filled with a monitor, insulin, juices and snacks to adjust his blood sugar if needed and ensure a safe return to the field. Downing three juices and consuming a pack of gummies would typically return him to normal levels within 10 minutes.
“The care plan that we had set for Paxton worked so great because of how mature he is with managing his diabetes,” Jefferson trainer Caroline Hicks said, adding that Corkery often had whatever information she needed each day before she could ask.
Corkery did, however, point to a time on the football field when his competitive nature could have interfered with his well-being. In a 2019 game against Oconee County, he started to sense his blood-sugar dip but continued on with a defensive series anyway.
“It was kind of dumb on my part,” Corkery admitted. “I didn’t want to come out of the game, so I didn’t say anything to anybody. That defensive series ended, and I ended up kind of stumbling to the sideline and checking my blood sugar, and it was really low.
“Coach Parker gave me a good, stern talking-to after that one, telling me my health was more important than football.”
And there have been other scary moments over seven years into his life as a Type-I diabetic. Just last year, Corkery awoke one night to a blood-sugar level that had dropped, dangerously, to 27. Any reading below 40 puts him at seizure risk, according to Corkery.
Corkery’s condition comes as a surprise to those who aren’t directly related to him or within his circle of friends.
“I’ll be sitting in class and I pull out my insulin to take a shot, and people kind of look at me,” Corkery said. “They’re like, ‘What are you doing?’ and I’m like ‘I have diabetes.’ Then they’re shocked and they’re like, ‘Oh, I would have never guessed.’”
Those moments allow Corkery to share an important point.
“Then I have to tell people, diabetes is like a lot of illnesses where everybody is different,” he said. “The symptoms that I might experience and what I have to do is not what the next diabetic has to do.”
And Corkery seeks to became a pediatric nurse practitioner because of his experiences with Type-I diabetes, particularly his diagnosis at age 11.
During a four-day hospital stay, the nurses on staff talked with and joked with Corkery, easing his mind and those of his family members during a frightening time.
He never forgot it.
“They talked with me about things that didn’t have anything to do with diabetes,” he said. “They really made me and my family feel better. So, I just want to be able to do that for other families.”
As an athlete, Corkery said battling diabetes has reinforced “a make no excuses” mindset on the field that he’ll carry with him to collegiate football. If he can solider through this condition, he can certainly tough out a series of sprints, he said.
It’s also instilled a sense of gratitude. Corkery said playing as a diabetic isn’t the worst circumstance that could befall him.
“I could have something that prevents me from playing sports … So, I’m not going to let diabetes keep me from doing things. I’m just going to work through it,” he said.
Those who helped Corkery manage his condition as a high school football player couldn’t be happier to see him become a college football player.
Hicks, his trainer, said it’s a testament to the person Corkery is.
“It’s been awesome to see him grow as an athlete, grow in his management of diabetes, but, most importantly, how he’s grown into an awesome young man,” she said.
“I hate to see him go,” Hicks added, “but I love that he’s going to the next level and he’s going to be very, very successful.”
As he departs for the next level of football in a few months, Cokery has a message for any young athlete staring down a similar situation he faced several years ago.
“I would tell them that no matter how frustrated or scared that you get, if you put your head down and you set your mind to it, that there is nothing that you can’t do — whether it’s diabetes stopping you or anything else,” Corkery said. “If you set your jaw and you go and do it, there’s nothing you can’t do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.