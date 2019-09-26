The East Jackson football team is off to a 3-1 start, having already bettered the program’s win total for the previous two seasons combined in just four games. But it didn’t take that string of victories for Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart to know this edition of the Eagles would be much improved.
“We’re not surprised because we spent a good bit of time with them this summer in passing leagues at our place and things like that,” Cathcart said. “We saw an incredibly hard-working staff dedicated to their team ... I think we all knew they were certainly going to show a great deal of improvement.”
Cathcart’s Dragons will travel across the county to East Jackson Friday (Sept. 27) for the Region 8-AAA opener for both schools. He called the Eagles’ improvement under new coach Cameron Pettus and his staff “remarkable.”
Cathcart pointed to the depth East Jackson has developed this season and also noted the Eagles’ offensive scheme, one which utilizes the talents of players like Greg Huggs (quarterback), Nino Brown (running back), Caleb Adair (receiver-running back) and Shawn Cunningham (receiver).
“They do a great job scheme-wise of making you defend the whole field and getting the ball to their playmakers in space," Cathcart said. "You can tell they’re extremely well-coached and have a great scheme on offense.”
Cathcart has also noticed the Eagles’ opportunistic defense, which generated a combined seven turnovers in East Jackson’s wins over Oglethorpe County and Banks County. Four of those turnovers were returned for touchdowns.
“You score four defensive touchdowns, you're doing something definitely right," Cathcart said. "And they’ve done a good job of taking care of the football ... But defensively, they really play with a lot of effort. They get 11 hats to the football, and they tackle well."
For Pettus, who came to East Jackson after eight seasons as a head coach in Illinois, this will be his first in-county rivalry experience as the Eagles’ coach. He said playing a neighboring foe always adds something extra. The schools are only about a 15-minute drive away from one another.
“Oh, yeah, we're excited any time we got to play,” he said, "but absolutely, when you get to play somebody close, in-county, it always makes it a little more exciting for sure."
The Eagles, who took their lumps last year with a 70-0 loss to Jefferson, face a Dragon team that has won its last two games by a combined 103-14 after a 21-20 loss to Oconee County to start the season.
Jefferson is rolling on offense, having generated 1,054 total yards over its past two games, including a 619-yard rushing effort against West Hall Sept. 6. The Dragons’ triple option attack churned up 310 yards last Friday (Sept. 20) in a 41-7 thumping of Class AAAAAA Gainesville.
Jefferson has re-entered the Class AAA top 10 at No. 10.
“They’re good, no doubt about it,” Pettus said. “They’re good, and they're clicking right along right now.”
That’s particularly true of Dragon sophomore star Malaki Starks, who has rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns over the past two games — on just eight carries. Pettus said the Dragons are "very, very talented."
“No. 24 (Starks) he can go now," Pettus said. "They’re very tough, and you can just tell that's a solid team. They’ve been working hard in the weight room. You can obviously see that on film, too."
East Jackson enters this game coming off its first loss under Pettus. The Eagles fell 35-7 to Class AAAA Madison County last Friday (Sept. 20).
“Like I told our guys after Madison County, that was a good shot in the arm that we needed to see exactly where we're at and what we've got to do to get better and continue building this program,” Pettus said.
One positive for East Jackson in that game as it relates to this game is that Madison County ran the triple option, which the Eagles will see from the Dragons this week.
“The good thing is we’ve had a week of practice already on nothing but the triple (option),” Pettus said. "So, that's obviously going to be a help for sure going forward."
Pettus noted that each week this season, the Eagles' opponents have progressively gotten better.
"That still holds true this week because Jefferson is better than Madison," Pettus said. "So, we've got our work cut out for us. But we're excited, and we're working hard, and we're looking forward to the challenge."
Meanwhile, Jefferson will try to sustain the momentum it has generated over the past two weeks.
Heading into region play, Cathcart said he's been impressed so far with his team's worth ethic, chemistry and leadership in rebounding from a season-opening loss.
"They're your typical Jefferson hard-working, tough, talented and together team. This was an unusual pre-region season. We're one point and one lightning strike away from possibly being 4-0," Cathcart said, referencing his team's Sept. 13 game with Southside, S.C. that was cancelled due to weather. " ... I've been very pleased the last couple of weeks with our execution offensively, defensively and our improvement in special teams."
SUBVARSITY NOTES: Carthcart said that Jefferson's JV game this Thursday at Denmark has been scheduled to 6 p.m. to allow for extra travel time.
