The Jefferson swim team bested 13 other schools in combined team scores Saturday (Nov. 6) in the squads’ season opener at Habersham County.
Jefferson’s girls finished first with winning performances by Aubree Clare Flores, Ximena Young, Milly Hughes, Kate Dunagan, Katherine Law, Alyssa Bartoletta and Karly Bartoletta. Justin Duke and Brandon Hailey led the boys’ team to a third-place finish. Overall, the Dragons took home 11 wins and 9 GHSA state swim cuts.
The state cut swimmers included: Aubree Clare Flores in 100-yard backstroke; Ximena Young in 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle; Milly Hughes in 100-yard freestyle; Kate Dunagan in 200-yard freestyle; Katherine Law in 50-yard freestyle; Justin Duke in 100-yard backstroke. The list of state cut swimmers also included the girls’ 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
TOP PERFORMANCES
First place finishers include:
•girls 200-yard medley relay, 2:00.75 (Aubree Clare Flores, Makaylee Cain, Karly Bartoletta, and Katherine Law).
•girls 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:44.58 (Katherine Law, Ximena Young, Aubree Clare Flores, and Kate Dunagan).
•girls 400-yard freestyle relay, 3:58.52 (Ximena Young, Alyssa Bartoletta, Milly Hughes, and Kate Dunagan).
•Aubree Clare Flores 200-yard individual medley (2:25.37); 100-yard backstroke (1:04.32)
•Kate Dunagan 200-yard freestyle (2:03.57); 100-yard butterfly (1:05.43).
•Karly Bartoletta 500-yard freestyle (6:10.39).
•Brandon Hailey 500-yard freestyle (5:41.32).
•Katherine Law 50-yard freestyle (25.95).
•Ximena Young 100-yard freestyle (56.90).
Second-place finishers include:
•Ximena Young 50-yard freestyle.
•Justin Duke 100-yard backstroke (58.48); 200-yard freestyle (1:56.44).
•Alyssa Bartoletta 200-yard individual medley (2:32.57).
•Milly Hughes 100-yard freestyle (57:62).
Third-place finishers include:
•Brandon Hailey 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.13).
•Katherine Law 100-yard backstroke (1:06.35).
•Makaylee Cain 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.18).
•Mason Klinck 200-yard individual medley (2:45.97).
•Milly Hughes 50-yard freestyle (26.79).
•Boys 200-yard medley relay, 1:52.26 (Justin Duke, Brandon Hailey, Mason Klinck, and Caleb Rudisill).
•Boys 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:43.54 (Justin Duke, Mason Klinck, Brandon Hailey, and Caleb Rudisill).
We had a great showing at our first competition,” said head coach Tess Nunnally. “We have a strong team both in high school and middle school with great depth. Our team grew this year with around 12 new swimmers. I am so proud of these athletes and look forward to a wonderful season.”
Jefferson’s next competition is Saturday (Nov. 13) at Francis Meadows in Gainesville.
