The Jefferson swimming team ended the regular season with a monumental victory Saturday (Jan. 15) at the North Georgia Championships in Calhoun.
Both boys' and girls' squads took 1st, inking in Jefferson's name at the top of the combined team scores standings over 20 other schools. The Dragons conclude the 2021–22 season at the GHSA State Swim Meet at Georgia Tech on Feb. 5–6.
"I could not be more proud of this team," said head coach Tess Nunnally. "We have traveled to this championship meet for the past seven years. We have crawled our way to the top. The first few years, we didn’t place in team or male/female divisions. Then our girls finally won a few years back. Last year, our girls won and our boys were third. This year we finally took the whole meet. This says a lot for our program to beat a powerhouse like Calhoun who has a pool on campus and enough swimmers to create six–to–eight relays where we can only create two.
"For our Seniors, Brandon Hailey, Katherine Law, Alyssa Bartoletta and Karly Bartoletta, this was their last regional meet as a swim dragon. They really led the team in both performance and leadership. I am so proud of them. This team is something special. Every single swimmer made it back to finals."
Freshman Kyle Davis won the 100-yard butterfly with a meet record time of 51.52. The girls' 400-yard freestyle relay (Kate Dunagan, Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores, Ximena Young, and Katherine Law) took first with another meet record time of 3:43.25.
Jefferson will send 13 swimmers to the state swim meet.
Highlights
Highlights from Jefferson's 1st place finish at Calhoun include:
•Katherine Law – 2nd 100-yard-yard freestyle, 3rd 50-yard freestyle, 1st 200-yard freestyle relay, 1st 400-yard freestyle relay
•Brandon Hailey – 3rd 200-yard individual medley, 5th 100-yard breaststroke, 4th 200-yard freestyle relay, 4th 400-yard freestyle relay
•Alyssa Bartoletta – 3rd 200-yard freestyle, 3rd 50-yard0 freestyle, 1st 200-yard medley relay, 5th 400-yard freestyle relay
•Karly Bartoletta – 10th 100-yard butterfly, 8th 100-yard breaststroke, 4th 400-yard freestyle relay
•Kyle Davis – 1st 100-yard butterfly, 2nd 50-yard freestyle, 4th 200-yard freestyle relay, 4th 400-yard freestyle relay
•Kate Dunagan – 1st 50-yard freestyle, 1st 100-yard freestyle, 1st 200-yard freestyle relay, 1st 400-yard freestyle relay
•Justin Duke – 4th 100-yard back, 5th 100-yard freestyle, 4th 200-yard freestyle relay, 4th 400-yard freestyle relay
•Makaylee Cain – 5th 200-yard individual medley, 2nd 100-yard breaststroke, 1st 200-yard medley relay, 5th 400-yard freestyle relay
•Ximena Young – 2nd 50-yard freestyle, 3rd 200-yard individual medley, 1st 200-yard freestyle relay, 1st 400-yard freestyle relay
•Decator Dunagan – 16th 50-yard freestyle, 13th 200-yard medley relay, 4th 400-yard freestyle relay
•Aubree–Clare Alewine–Flores – 2nd 100-yard back, 2nd 100-yard butterfly 1st 200-yard medley relay, 1st 400-yard freestyle relay
•Milly Hughes – 2nd 200-yard freestyle, 6th 50-yard freestyle, 1st 200-yard medley relay, 1st 400-yard freestyle relay
•Sophie Johnson – 7th 100-yard back, 15th 100-yard freestyle, 8th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Aubree Behers – 8th 200-yard freestyle relay, 15th 100-yard breaststroke
•Mason Klinck – 4th 200-yard freestyle relay, 15th 200-yard individual medley
•Garrett Isaacs – 16th 200-yard freestyle, 13th 200-yard medley relay
•Kiley Powell – 8th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Eben Mundy – 13th 200-yard medley relay
•Ben Numnally – 13th 200-yard medley relay
•Cathryn McMullan – 20th 100-yard freestyle
