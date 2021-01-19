The Jefferson swimming team enjoyed a historic showing Saturday (Jan. 16) at the Northwest Georgia Championships at Calhoun in its regular-season finale.
The girls’ team finished first while the boys took second in the 26-team meet, which included schools from north Georgia and Tennessee. This marked the third-straight championship for the girls’ team in this event and first time the girls’ and boys’ teams have both brought home a trophy from this meet. It also marked the first time the teams have combined for a top-three finish at the Northwest Georgia Championships. This was also the highest finish by the boys’ team ever in the meet.
“As a coach, I could not be more proud of our swimmers,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “I am humbled and honored to be able to coach such a great group of swimmers. Our program continues to grow even though we have to travel 40 minutes a day each way to practice since we do not have a facility in Jefferson. The time and dedication that these kids put into this sport is unmeasurable.”
The girls finished with 305 points in their first-place showing, while the boys earned 134 points in finishing second. Jefferson finished second in the combined standings behind meet host Calhoun.
Janie Davis broke a meet and pool record in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly (58.32) as Jefferson now holds five championship meet and pool records “through these past few years,” according to Nunnally. Jefferson also added three more swimmers to its state-meet roster with Brandon Hailey, Alyssa Bartoletta and Makaylee Cain all earning individual state cuts in Calhoun.
“I feel our program gets stronger each year because these kids work as a team,” Nunnally said. “No matter if you are the fastest on the team or a new swimmer, these kids work together to win, grow, and do their best. This is what makes us champions. Every swimmer matters and contributes to our success. This environment will only continue to breed success in our swim program and I am looking forward to each year being more successful.”
Davis, a senior, paced Jefferson’s girls with a standout performance in her last regular-season meet. She won the 100-yard butterfly and contributed to victories in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:45.32) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:51.38). She took second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.41).
Brandon Hailey led the boys’ team with top-10 finishes in four events: 200-yard freestyle (third, 1:45.92), 100-yard breaststroke (fourth, 1:06.37, state qualifying time), 100-yard butterfly (fifth, 1:00.1) and 200-yard medley relay (seventh, 2:03.90).
Other highlights included:
•Katherine Law — third, girls, 50-yard freestyle, 25.34; third,100-yard freestyle, 54.56.
•Alyssa Bartoletta — third, 200-yard individual medley, 2:24.77; fifth, 200-yard freestyle, 2:05.62 (new state-qualifying time).
•Karly Bartoletta — sixth, 200-yard individual medley, 2:30.5; seventh, 100-yard butterfly, 1:10.11.
•Makaylee Cain — third, 100-yard breaststroke, 1:14.20; sixth, 200-yard freestyle, 2:11.83.
•Grace Richardson — sixth, 50-yard freestyle, 27.58; sixth, 100-yard backstroke, 1:08.44.
•Kylee Novicki — seventh, 200-yard freestyle, 2:20.07.
•Lorali Nelms — 14th, 100-yard breaststroke, 1:33.22 ; 11th, 200-yard individual medley, 2:59.95.
•Cathryn McMullan — ninth, 100-yard breaststroke, 1;27.11.
•Gracie Holman — 10th, 100-yard backstroke, 1:17.11; 15th, 50-yard freestyle.
•Lauren Hailey — ninth, 100-yard freestyle, 1:05.47; ninth, 200-yard individual medley, 2:52.14.
•Emily Byrd — 16th, 50-yard freestyle.
•Decator Dunagan — 11th, 100-yard backstroke, 1:19.43.
•Garrett Isaacs — fifth, 200-yard freestyle, 2:37.74; 10th, 100-yard backstroke, 1:19.26.
•Mason Klinck — ninth, 200-yard individual medley, 2:35.87; 16th, 100-yard breaststroke, 1:25.04.
•Stephen Mendoza — sixth, 200-yard freestyle, 2:40.99.
•Caleb Rudisill — eighth,100-yard freestyle, 59.62.
•Gracie Holman, Makaylee Cain, Karly Bartoletta, and Grace Richardson — second, 200-yard medley, 2:06.43.
•Janie Davis, Alyssa Bartoletta, Grace Richardson and Katherine Law — first, 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:45.32.
•Janie Davis, Alyssa Bartoletta, Karly Bartoletta and Katherine Law — 1st, 400-yard freestyle relay, 3:51.38
•Lauren Hailey, Kiley Powell, Meredith Murrell, and Emily Byrd — third, 400-yard freestyle relay.
•Caleb Rudiisill, Decator Dunagan, Mason Klinck and Brandon Hailey — third, 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:45.92.
The Dragons will move on to the state meet at Georgia Tech, which starts Feb. 3. Jefferson’s state qualifiers are Janie Davis, Katherine Law, Alyssa Bartoletta, Karly Bartoletta, Makaylee Cain, Grace Richardson and Brandon Hailey.
