The Jefferson girls' swimming team was the 4th best in the combined Class AAAA and AAAAA this past Saturday (Feb. 5) at the GHSa State Swim Meet hosted by Georgia Tech.
The Lady Dragons earned 222 points and finished behind Marist, Chamblee and champions St. Pius X in the final standings Saturday (Feb. 5) at Georgia Tech.
"This group of state swimmers is the most talented group of swimmers that I have ever had," said head coach Tess Nunnally. "Four of the 13 swimmers are seniors and will be leaving us, but the other nine remain with another talented group heading into high school.
"Our future looks very bright. We were able to place 4th in the state with eight girls against Atlanta area times with pools on their campus and 50 swimmers. It is an honor and privilege to coach such a great group of athletes. These kids shine both in and out of the pool. I am proud to be their coach."
Jefferson sent eight girls in total to the state meet and seven went on to compete in the finals of various events. Kate Dunagan led the squad with a 5th place finish, in the 100-yard freestyle and a 6th place finish in the 50-yard freestyle. Katherine Law had a big day as well, finishing 8th in the 50-yard freestyle and 12th in the 100-yard freestyle.
However, the Dragons were truly led by a group effort as they enjoyed their most success in relay events. The 200-yard freestyle relay squad finished 4th which was Jefferson's best finish of the day. Law and Dunagan were joined by Milly Hughes and Ximena Young on the 200-yard freestyle relay team.
Dunagan, Law and Young also swam with Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores on the 400-yard freestyle relay team which finished 5th. Also, the 200-yard medley relay team brought home a 10th place finish. That team consisted of Hughes, Alewine-Flores, Makaylee cain and Alyssa Bartoletta.
The boys' didn't do too shabby either. Jefferson sent five boys' to the state meet and each in the finals. Kyle Davis's 5th place finish in the 100-yard butterfly was the best for the Jefferson boys' team.
The Dragons also had two freestyle relay teams compete. Davis, Justin Duke, Brandon Hailey and Caleb Rudisill swam on the 200-yard freestyle relay team, while Davis, Duke, Hailey and Decator Dunagan swam on the 400-yard freestyle relay team. Both squads finished 14th.
HIGHLIGHTS
•girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Katherine Law, Milly Hughes, Ximena Young and Kate Dunagan – (4th – 1:41.72).
•girls 400-yard freestyle relay – Katherine Law, Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores, Ximena Young and Kate Dunagan – (5th – 3:41.36).
•girls 200-yard medley relay team – Alyssa Bartoletta, Makaylee Cain, Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores and Milly Hughes – (10th – 1:56.08).
•boys 200-yard freestyle relay – Justin Duke, Caleb Rudisill, Brandon Hailey and Kyle Davis – (14th – 1:34.34).
•boys 400-yard freestyle relay – Justin Duke, Decator Dunagan, Brandon Hailey and Kyle Davis – (14th – 3:30.40).
•Kyle Davis – 100-yard butterfly (5th – 51.53); 50-yard freestyle (11th – 22.13).
•Kate Dunagan – 100-yard freestyle (5th – 54.01); 50-yard freestyle (6th – 25.02).
•Katherine Law – 50-yard freestyle (8th – 25.32); 100-yard freestyle (12th – 55.33).
•Justin Duke – 100-yard backstroke (10th – 56.92).
•Ximena Young – 200-yard individual medley (11th – 1:18.47); 100-yard butterfly (12th – 1:00.87).
•Alyssa Bartoletta – 500-yard freestyle (12th – 5:39.22).
•Brandon Hailey – 200-yard individual medley (14th – 2:07.05); 100-yard breaststroke (15th – 1:05.08).
