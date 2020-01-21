A shorthanded Jefferson girls’ swimming team placed 10th out of 39 teams at Saturday’s (Jan. 18) meet at the University of Georgia.
According to coach Tess Nunnally, multiple swimmers were stricken with the flu and did not compete.
Janie Davis, Karly Bartoletta, Alyssa Bartoletta and Jenna Rogers all earned top-10 performances in their events.
Davis took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.48), Karly Bartoletta placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:41), Alyssa Bartoletta finished seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.35) and Rogers took ninth in 1-meter diving (335 points).
Jefferson will compete next at the state meet at Georgia Tech on Feb. 7-8. The middle school team will swim Saturday (Jan. 25) at the North Georgia Middle School Championships in Gainesville.
