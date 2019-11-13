Powered by seven first-place finishes, the Jefferson girls swam to their first win of the season at a 13-team meet hosted by Cherokee Bluff Saturday (Nov. 16) at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center.
Katherine Law, who rejoined the team last week following the conclusion of the cross country season, placed first in two events. She won the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.58) and the 100-yard freestyle (56.96).
Other individual winners were Janie Davis in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.83) and Alyssa Bartoletta in the 500-yard freestyle (5:39.26).
Jefferson also picked up relay wins in the 200-yard freestyle (Sara McMullan, Alyssa Bartoletta, Law and Davis, 1:46.23), the 200-yard medley (Ryleigh Tooke, Karly Bartoletta, Davis and Law, 2:00.21) and 400-yard freestyle (Alyssa Bartoletta, Katie Dollar, Kylee Novicki and McMullan, 4:33.8).
Through two meets, seven individuals or relay teams have gained state qualifying times for Jefferson.
“Which is an excellent achievement this early in the season,” coach Tess Nunnally said.
Those qualifiers are Law (200-yard and 100-yard freestyle), Alyssa Bartoletta (500-yard freestyle) and Davis (500-yard and 100-yard freestyle), as well as the 200-medley relay team and the 200-yard freestyle relay team.
On the boys’ side, Will Guzman, who is set to sign with Rhodes College this week, won twice to help lead the Dragons to a fourth-place finish. The Jefferson boys placed high in the standings despite having just five swimmers.
Guzman won the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.18) and 100-yard backstroke (1:00.97).
“I could not be more proud of how our swim Dragons are swimming this early in the season,” Nunnally said. “We are going out there every meet determined to win, make state cuts and get personal bests. The swimmers' attitudes are excellent, and their determination is showing in the pool. We will continue to practice hard and work on the areas of weakness to gain more state cuts.”
Meanwhile, Jefferson’s middle school teams both won their meets and also finished first in the combined standings. Every swimmer who made the trip contributed points.
For the girls’ team, Ansley Nunnally recorded victories in the 50-yard backstroke (29.67) and 100-yard freestyle (58.16). Adding wins were Ximena Young (50-yard breaststroke, 38.11), Aubree-Clare Flores (100-yard individual medley, 1:11.1) and Kate Dunagan (50-yard freestyle, 26.43).
The girls’ team also earned victories in the 200-yard medley relay (Nunnally, Dunagan, Grace Richardson and Flores, 2:04.72) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (Nunnally, Young, Flores and Dunagan, 1:50.24).
Kyle Davis produced two wins for the boys’ team, placing first in the 50-yard butterfly (26.43) and 100-yard freestyle (56.21). Mason Klinck added a victory in the 50-yard breaststroke (38.06).
Boys’ relay winners were the 200-yard medley team (Justin Duke, Eben Mundy, Kyle Davis and Cayden Sheridan, 2:06.49) and the 200-yard freestyle team (Caleb Rudisill, Duke, Davis and Sheridan, 1:52.83).
Jefferson returns to action this Saturday (Nov. 16) at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in a meet hosted by North Hall High School.
