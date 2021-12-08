The Jefferson Middle School boys’ and girls’ swimming teams bested 20 other schools Saturday (Dec. 4) at the Chestatee Invitational at the Francis Meadows Aquatics Center in Gainesville.
Eight different Dragons earned 1st place finishes. Ansley Nunnally and Cayden Sheridan won each of the four races they competed in, as did all four relay squads.
The Dragons were joined by new swimmers Bella Acevedo and Anna Williams. Both helped Jefferson score points in relay races.
These Middle school swimmers are a dominating force,” said head coach Tess Nunnally. “I am so proud of how hard they work, how hard they race, and how they come together to win.”
Jefferson’s high school and middle school squads return to Francis Meadows next Saturday (Dec. 18) for the Flowery Branch Invitational.
TOP PERFORMERS
•girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay – Ansley Nunnally, Kerrigan Vaughn, Sophia Burns and Addi Burns – 1st place
•girls’ 200-yard medley relay – Ansley Nunnally, Kerrigan Vaughn, Sophia Burns and Addi Burns – 1st place
•boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay – Cayden Sheridan, Levi Johnson, Will Nunnally and Kole Allen – 1st place.
•boys’ 200-yard medley relay – Cayden Sheridan, Will Nunnally, Garrett Richmond and Kole Allen – 1st place.
•Ansley Nunnally 50-yard butterfly (1st place); 100 freestyle (1st place).
•Cayden Sheridan 50-yard freestyle (1st place); 50-yard butterfly (1st place).
•Kerrigan Vaughn 50-yard backstroke (1st place); 50-yard freestyle (2nd place).
•Levi Johnson 100-yard freestyle (1st place); 50-yard freestyle (5th place).
•Sophia Burns 50-yard breaststroke (1st place).
•Addi Burns 50-yard butterfly (4th place); 50-yard backstroke (4th place).
•Will Nunnally 50-yard butterfly (3rd place); 100-yard freestyle (4th place).
•Garrett Richmond 50-yard breaststroke (1st place); 100-yard individual medley (4th place).
•Kole Allen 50-yard backstroke (2nd place); 100-yard individual medley (3rd place).
•Wyatt Dunagan 50-yard backstroke (6th place); 200-yard medley relay (7th place).
•Chelseigh Graham 50-yard freestyle (6th place); 50-yard backstroke (6th place); 200-yard medley relay (5th place).
•Landon Lord 200-yard medley relay (7th place).
•Taylor McClay 200-yard medley relay (5th place); 100-yard freestyle (9th place).
•Ally Meyer 200-yard medley relay (5th place); 100-yard freestyle (10th place).
•Rishav Rajbandan 50-yard backstroke (8th place); 100-yard individual medley (9th place).
•Logan Richardson 50-yard breaststroke (10th place); 100-yard freestyle (9th place).
•Briley Smith 50-yard butterfly (7th place); 50-yard backstroke (9th place).
•Emery Whetstone 50-yard backstroke (5th place); 100-yard freestyle (6th place).
•Leila Yang 50-yard backstroke (7th place); 100-yard individual medley (9th place).
