The Jefferson Middle School swimming team finished 3rd out of 34 schools Saturday (Jan. 29) at the North Georgia Championships. The Dragons finished 2nd among all girls’ teams.
Jefferson sent 27 swimmers to the event, 23 reached the top 16 finals and four were alternates.
Eighth graders Cayden Sheridan and Ansley Nunnally led the Dragons in points scored. Sheridan was undefeated in the regular season this year and he finished with a 14-2 record overall. Nunnally went 42-1 in her three-year JMS career, and she won four championships.
This year, Nunnally earned an individual championship in the 100-yard butterfly. She swam alongside Haylee Cain, Sophia Burns and Kerrigan Vaughn on the 1st place finishing 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. Nunnally also finished 2nd in the 100-yard freestyle relay.
“This is a special group of swimmers,” said head coach Tess Nunnally. “They work hard, support each other, and give it their all in the pool. I am so proud to call myself their coach. They are the future of Jefferson swimming and what a bright future it will be. Many of these swimmers are sixth and seventh graders, so we will see these swimmers continue to be successful on the middle school stage.
“We have made a name for ourselves on the middle school and high school stage here in Georgia. This is with the dedication of having to drive to Athens every night to practice in a pool since we have no pool in our area. This shows the dedication of the athletes, parents, and coaches. Hopefully, we will one day have a facility to support these athletes.”
Other highlights from the North Georgia Championships were:
•Cayden Sheridan- 2nd 200-yard-yard individual medley, 2nd 100-yard butterfly, 3rd 400-yard freestyle relay, 4th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Kerrigan Vaughn – 2nd 100-yard backstroke, 4th 100-yard individual medley
•Haylee Cain – 4th 50-yard freestyle, 8th 100-yard freestyle
•Sophia Burns – 9th 200-yard freestyle, 7th 100-yard breaststroke
•Kole Allen – 3rd 400-yard-yard freestyle relay, 4th 200-yard freestyle relay, 8th 200-yard freestyle, 11th 100-yard backstroke
•Levi Johnson – 3rd 400-yard freestyle relay, 4th 200-yard freestyle relay, 8th 100-yard freestyle, 15th 50-yard freestyle
•Will Nunnally – 3rd 400-yard freestyle relay, 10th 200-yard medley relay, 12th 100-yard fly, 14th 200-yard individual medley
•Addi Burns – 8th 200-yard freestyle relay, 10 200-yard medley relay, 14th 100-yard freestyle, 14th 100-yard backstroke
•Wyatt Dunagan – 10th 200-yard medley relay, 15th 200-yard freestyle, 15th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Josie Mundy – 8th 200-yard freestyle relay, 10th 100-yard breaststroke, 10th 200-yard medley relay, 14th 200-yard individual medley
•Garrett Richmond – 4th 200-yard freestyle relay, 10th 100-yard breaststroke, 10th 200-yard medley relay
•Chelseigh Graham – 10th 200-yard medley relay 8th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Briley Smith – 14th 200-yard medley relay 13th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Taylor McClay – 14th 200-yard medley relay, 13th 200-yard freestyle, 13th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Emery Whetstone – 8th 200-yard freestyle relay, 10th 200-yard medley relay
•Leila Yang – 14th 200-yard medley relay 13th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Logan Richardson – 10th 200-yard medley relay 15th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Landon Lord – 15th 200-yard freestyle relay 17th 200-yard medley
•Brock Booth – 15th 200-yard freestyle relay 17th 200-yard medley relay
•Anna Williams – 13th 200-yard freestyle relay
•Ally Meyer – 14th 200-yard medley relay 17th 100-yard breaststroke
