The Jefferson swimming team finished 2nd in combined team scores Saturday (Jan. 8) at the Hot Chocolate meet hosted by Habersham Central.
The boys' and girls' squads finished 2nd as well and combined for an impressive 682.5 points. McIntosh High School won the event with a whopping 1043.5 points.
Jefferson's next outing is the Northwest Georgia Swim and Dive Championships at Calhoun High School. That's the Sea Dragons' last meet before the GHSA State Meet on February 5-6.
The top performers from the Hot Chocolate meet were:
•Boys 200-yard medley relay – Justin Duke, Kyle Davis, Brandon Hailey, and Caleb Rudisill – (1st – 1:47.46).
•Boys 200-yard medley relay – Garrett Isaacs, Mason Klinck, Eben Mundy, and Decator Dunagan – (9th – 2:08.51).
•Girls 200-yard medley relay – Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores, Kate Dunagan, Makaylee Cain, and Katherine Law – (1st – 1:59.38).
•Girls 200-yard medley relay – Sophie Johnson, Alyssa Bartoletta, Karly Bartoletta, and Milly Hughes – (4th – 2:13.24).
•Girls 200-yard medley relay – Aubree Behers, Lauren Hailey, Cathryn McMullan, and Kiley Powell – (9th – 2:20.64).
•Kyle Davis 200-yard freestyle (3rd – 1:59.36); 500-yard freestyle (2nd – 5:26.09).
•Brandon Hailey 200-yard freestyle (4th – 2:06.23); 100-yard butterfly (2nd – 1:01.72).
•Kate Dunagan 200-yard freestyle (1st – 2:05.02); 100-yard backstroke (1st – 1:04.97).
•Justin Duke 200-yard IM (2nd – 2:10.96); 100-yard breaststroke (2nd – 1:07.25).
•Makaylee Cain 200-yard IM (2nd – 2:28.53); 100-yard backstroke (3rd – 1:06.64).
•Alyssa Bartoletta 200-yard IM (3rd – 2:32.29).
•Karly Bartoletta 200-yard IM (4th – 2:42.33); 100-yard butterfly (5th – 1:15.70).
•Katherine Law 50-yard freestyle (1st – 26.03); 500-yard freestyle (1st – 5:38.05).
•Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores 100-yard butterfly (2nd – 1:02.22); 100-yard freestyle (2nd – 57.72).
•Caleb Rudisill 100-yard freestyle (9th – 58.53).
•Decator Dunagan 100-yard freestyle (10th – 59.04).
•Milly Hughes 100-yard freestyle (5th – 59.45); 100-yard backstroke (6th – 1:09.10).
•Boys 200-yard freestyle relay – Kyle Davis, Justin Duke, Caleb Rudisill, and Brandon Hailey – (2nd – 1:37.79).
•Boys 200-yard freestyle relay – Decator Dunagan, Garrett Isaacs, Ben Nunnally, and Mason Klinck – (8th – 1:53.25).
•Girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Kate Dunagan, Milly Hughes, Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores, and Katherine Law – (1st – 1:45.58).
•Girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Alyssa Bartoletta, Karly Bartoletta, Lauren Hailey, and Makaylee Cain – (5th – 1:57.01).
•Girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Cathryn McMullan, Sophie Johnson, Aubree Behers, and Kiley Powell – (9th – 2:04.38).
•Garrett Isaacs 100-yard Backstroke (9th – 1:19.20).
•Eben Mundy 100-yard Backstroke (10th – 1:20.00).
JMS FINISHES 1ST AT HABERSHAM
The Jefferson Middle School swimmers nearly swept all three tables at the Hot Chocolate meet. The girls finished 1st with a staggering 538 points and both squads combined for 864 points. The boys swimmers finished 3rd behind West Jackson Middle School and the Jr. Bulldog Swim Club.
The top performers from the Hot Chocolate meet were:
•Boys 200-yard medley relay – Kole Allen, Will Nunnally, Garrett Richmond, and Cayden Sheridan – (2nd – 2:12.29).
•Boys 200-yard medley relay – Wyatt Dunagan, Rishav Rajbhandan, Logan Richardson, and Levi Johnson – (7th – 2:52.91).
•Girls 200-yard medley relay – Kerrigan Vaughn, Ansley Nunnally, Sophia Burns, and Haylee Cain – (1st – 2:08.08).
•Girls 200-yard medley relay – Emery Whetstone, Addi Burns, Taylor McClay, and Caroline Allredge – (3rd – 2:33.67).
•Girls 200-yard medley relay – Leila Yang, Briley Smith, Ally Meyer, and Chelseigh Graham – (4th – 2:38.02).
•Cayden Sheridan 100-yard IM (1st -1:01.50); 50-yard backstroke (1st – 28.86).
•Will Nunnally 100-yard IM (6th – 1:20.17); 50-yard butterfly (4th – 34.26).
•Ansley Nunnally 100-yard IM (1st – 1:07.53); 50-yard backstroke (1st – 31.13).
•Sophia Burns 100-yard IM (4th – 1:18.02); 50-yard Breaststroke (1st – 38.90).
•Emery Whetstone 100-yard IM (7th – 1:24.94); 50-yard backstroke (9th – 40.58).
•Kole Allen 50-yard freestyle (2nd – 28.91); 50-yard backstroke (5th – 37.34).
•Levi Johnson 50-yard freestyle (3rd – 29.79); 100-yard freestyle (4th – 1:08.83).
•Logan Richardson 50-yard freestyle (5th – 32.51).
•Wyatt Dunagan 50-yard freestyle (8th – 35.83); 50-yard backstroke (7th – 44.46).
•Lord Landon 50-yard freestyle (9th – 37.01).
•Hailey Cain 50-yard freestyle (1st – 29.17); 50-yard butterfly (4th – 35.09).
•Chelseigh Graham 50-yard freestyle (4th – 33.69); 50-yard backstroke (7th – 38.10).
•Caroline Allredge 50-yard freestyle (7th – 34.69).
•Leila Yang 50-yard freestyle (8th – 34.74).
•Taylor McClay 50-yard freestyle (10th – 35.20).
•Kerrigan Vaughn 50-yard butterfly (2nd – 33.66); 50-yard backstroke (2nd – 32.01).
•Briley Smith 50-yard butterfly (7th – 39.51); 50-yard backstroke (8th – 39.48).
•Garrett Richmond 100-yard freestyle (8th – 1:17.29); 50-yard breaststroke (3rd – 39.01).
•Addi Burns 100-yard freestyle (2nd – 1:10.45); 50-yard backstroke (5th – 37.35).
•Josie Mundy 100-yard freestyle (4th – 1:18.19); 50-yard breaststroke (9th – 45.62).
•Boys 200-yard freestyle relay – Levi Johnson, Kole Allen, Will Nunnally, and Cayden Sheridan – (2nd – 1:58.31).
•Girl 200-yard freestyle relay – Haylee Cain, Kerrigan Vaughn, Addi Burns, and Ansley Nunnally –(1st – 1:57.52).
•Girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Caroline Allredge, Chelseigh Graham, Emery Whetstone, and Sophia Burns – (3rd – 2:15.99).
•Girls 200-yard freestyle relay – Leila Yang, Briley Smith, Taylor McClay, and Josie Mundy – (4th – 2:23.50).
