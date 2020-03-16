Jefferson’s tennis teams routed Monroe Area last week and won’t return to the court anytime soon.
Both the boys’ and girls’ squads won 5-0 at home Thursday (March 12) in Region 8-AAA action. Jefferson is out of school until April 6 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Jefferson disposed of the visiting Purple Hurricanes quickly in both matches.
Luke Forrester won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, James Smith won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Aaron Eason and Grant Morrow won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Monroe Area forfeited line three singles and two doubles.
On the girls’ side, Sarah Moore won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Sydney Tyler won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Sarah Middleton won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Catie Martin and Gracie Beem won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Allianne Clark and Caroline Chambers won 6-1, 6-0.
