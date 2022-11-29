At a young age, Aden Smith decided to start playing basketball. Smith’s mother played basketball and encouraged him to play because of his height.
Fast forward to now and Smith is in his senior season at Jefferson where he brings more to the team than just the ability to play the sport.
“He’s the kind of kid you love coaching because he’s all about doing what’s best for the team. He loves his team and he loves Jefferson. He’s that kind of leader by example,” head coach Kevin Morris explained.
Towards the end of basketball season last year, Smith noticed tightness in his leg and approached his trainer about the situation. She informed him that the outcome was not going to be good and referred him to an orthopedic doctor.
After finding out he had a 35 to 40 degree slippage of his spine Smith began to do physical therapy. Nothing seemed to resolve the problem and Smith had back surgery on June 10th.
“When I was finally fully cleared it was a gradual return. I started lifting weights trying to get back in shape. I would go out every day as hard as I could to get back in shape and help my team out in practices where it counts the most,” Smith stated.
Smith’s dedication to the Jefferson basketball program shows the character that he has and he hopes it proved to his team just how much he cares about the team.
“I hope it shows that I have heart. I want to prove that to people and show them that I really do care. I care about the sport and the people involved. I wasn’t to prove that to my coaches, teammates and people watching from the outside,” Smith explained.
Coach Morris described his comeback as “proving all of his character.”
“I think that’s what it’s all about is his character. His love for his teammates and his dedication as well as his great character. His great leadership comes from his character. He’s a program guy that does anything he can to help out the team,” Coach Morris said.
Smith described being a leader is to “know your role.” “I am not really the most experienced senior, especially when it comes to basketball. I played more the past three games than my entire career. I think it proves that you know your role as a leader and to do it right every day,” Smith explained.
Smith explained his proudest accomplishment being fighting through adversity after undergoing his surgery.
“My proudest accomplishment has just been not quitting. Especially after the surgery because most people would have quit. My proudest accomplishment was getting on the court last Saturday and just being there for my team,” Smith said.
Smith gives a lot of credit to the Jefferson basketball program for not only teaching him the way of basketball but for preparing him to go out into the real world.
“Perseverance for sure. Just making sure you are always doing the right thing and always doing it the best possible way that you can. Always doing whatever you can to be the best and if the best isn’t always there just doing the next best there is. Whenever somebody teaches you something new you need to remember it daily so you can make it a habit,” Smith explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.