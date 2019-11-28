Jefferson football coach Gene Cathcart calls practicing on Thanksgiving morning a “sacred ritual.”
This Dragon team will participate in that rite of passage this week because a rather large football game looms the day after.
“It’s a time to reflect and realize how truly thankful we are to be here,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson (10-1) faces Crisp County (9-3) in the third round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday (Nov. 29) in a matchup of No. 1 seeds. The Dragons will make the long post-Thanksgiving road trip to south Georgia for their sixth quarterfinals appearance in eight years.
One would be hard pressed to find a better three-loss team in the state than Crisp County.
The Cougars’ trio of losses have come by a combined 10 points to teams with an aggregate record of 29-6. Nine of their opponents reached the playoffs, and three are still playing.
“They’re definitely battle-tested,” Cathcart said.
Crisp County has won five games in a row since a 14-9 loss to Bainbridge, last year’s Class AAAAA state champion. The Cougars have outscored their competition in the playoffs 87-3. Crisp County crushed North Hall 41-3 last week in the second round.
One of the key factors in Crisp County’s success is that it’s plus-12 in turnover margin. The Cougar defense has generated 20 turnovers — 13 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries.
“Which is truly outstanding,” Cathcart said.
It also boasts a pair of stars on offense, starting with sophomore running back Marquise Palmer, who is among the Class AAA leaders in rushing with 1,259 yards.
“He’s listed as one of the super sophomores in all the nation, not just Georgia,” Cathcart said.
Then there’s A.J. Lofton, a tremendous triple threat who is among the team’s leading passers (672 yards), rushers (878 yards) and receivers (213 yards).
Palmer and Lofton account for over 60 percent of Crisp County’s rushing offense.
“They’re just tremendous football players,” Cathcart said.
The Cougars also have sophomore backup quarterback, Jack Carter, who has passed for 675 yards this season. He is relied on more as a thrower than Lofton. The Cougars feature a talented receiver in Sirad Bryant, who leads the team with 474 receiving yards.
Cathcart said Crisp County is “pretty multiple” but “given the choice, I think they would rather run the football.”
On the other side of the ball, Crisp County features a pair of star linebackers with the region’s Defensive Player of the Year in Christopher Paul (128 tackles 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss), who is a Michigan State commit, and Jayren Fox (119 tackles, six sacks, 14 tackles for loss).
“Those two guys are just ball hawks,” Cathcart said. “They’re just around the ball.”
The Cougars’ defense boasts four players with four or more sacks and five with eight or more tackles for loss. Crisp County has 29.5 sacks and 80 tackles for loss as a team. They’ve also scored six defensive touchdowns.
“They’re creating a lot of havoc on defense,” Cathcart said of the Cougars, who are allowing just over 10 points a game.
Cathcart said Crisp County has seven to eight players that are potential Power 5 conference recruits. When asked who Crisp County might compare to among the Dragons’ past opponents, Cathcart pointed to Thomson’s 2016 and 2017 teams and the 2017 Mary Persons team.
“Either of those teams would probably be the closest in terms of athleticism and size, strength and speed,” he said.
Though Jefferson is tasked with a 3.5-hour road trip, there are some positives in traveling for a quarterfinals matchup. While Cathcart will be tasked with the logistics of the journey, the players see it as fun.
“In terms of the way the kids probably view it, we’ll be traveling that far on charter buses, we’ll stop somewhere for a walk-through and a pre-game meal,” Cathcart said. “I think for those young men that age, it’s kind of like playing a college game. I think they enjoy that.”
At the same time, the location of the game ultimately matters little at this point in the postseason.
“If you were to ask me would I be willing to drive 200 miles to chase a dream, I’d probably be willing to drive 200 miles … I’d be willing to walk or ride a bike 200 miles to have an opportunity to play for the right to go on to the Final Four,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson enters this game as winners of 10-straight contests, averaging 338 yards rushing per game. The Dragons, who are coming off a 28-7 win over Appling County in the second round of the playoffs, haven’t played a close game since a 28-23 win over Hart County on Oct. 11.
A win would advance Jefferson to the semifinals for the second time in four years and third time in eight seasons.
While the Dragons face a stout opponent in Round 3, the Dragons are pretty good, too.
“Certainly, you hope they enjoy the moment, and we certainly expect them to go and do what they do which is to play incredibly hard and incredibly smart and physical football,” Cathcart said of his team. “They’re an awfully fun group to be around.”
JEFFERSON VS. CRISP CO.
Who: No. 4 Jefferson (10-1) at No. 6 Crisp County (9-3)
What: Class AAA state football quarterfinals
Where: Cougar Den (Cordele)
Coaches: Jefferson — Gene Cathcart (third year at Jefferson, 28-7; 16 years overall, 135-49); Crisp County — Brad Harber (third year at Crisp Co., 25-9; third year overall, 25-9)
What else: This is Jefferson’s sixth state quarterfinals appearance in eight years. A win would advance the Dragons to the state semifinals for the second time in four years and third time in eight years … The Dragons have won 10 consecutive games since a 21-20 loss to Oconee County to open the year. Jefferson has won each game during that stretch by at least 19 points except for a 28-23 win over Hart County (also a state quarterfinals team) on Oct. 11. Jefferson has won at least 10 games in a season nine times in the last 12 years … Jefferson quarterback Colby Clark surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark last Friday with 126 yards rushing against Appling County. The Dragons are averaging 337.2 yards rushing per game … Crisp County has won at least nine games three of the last four years, including a 13-1 mark in 2016. Coach Brad Harber is in his third season with the Cougars and this is his most successful with the team. Crisp County lost in the second round of the playoffs during his first season and in the first-round last year … Crisp County is averaging 205.1 yards rushing and 120.1 yards passing … The Cougars have a losing record overall (331-337-14) in their history but have won 10 region championships, including the Region 1-AAA title this season.
