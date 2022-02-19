ATHENS — Ellie Kinlaw scored 17 points and Deshona Gaither added 15, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, as the Jefferson girls’ basketball team won its third-straight region championship with a 61-47 victory over Chestatee Friday (Feb. 18).
The Dragons (23-3) overcame an early nine-point deficit and an uncharacteristically cold night from the 3-point line — hitting just once from behind the arc — to win for the 12th-straight time in Region 8-AAAA play.
The region title contest, played at Cedar Shoals High School, was knotted 38-38 after three quarters and Jefferson led by a single bucket (46-44) with 4:33 left.
But Gaither converted a traditional 3-point play at the 4:18 mark and Anni Aldridge knocked down the Dragons’ lone trey of the night with a corner three with 3:42 left in the game to give Jefferson a 52-44 lead over the War Eagles (20-8). From there, the Dragons began to pull away, leading what had been a nip-and-tuck affair most of the evening by 15 points in the final minute.
Bolden — who lost her sophomore and junior seasons to injury — finished with 10 points in the victory and was named Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year after the game.
Jefferson will host Mays on either Tuesday or Wednesday in the first round of the state tournament.
Check back later for more on this story.
Jefferson 61, Chestatee 47
CHS 19 5 14 9 — 47
JHS 15 12 11 23 — 61
JHS scorers: Kinlaw 17, Gaither 15, Bolden 10, Brown 7, Butts 5, Aldridge 3, Triaga
