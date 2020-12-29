ATLANTA — Jefferson had plenty to celebrate and remember during a most unusual 2020. Unfortunately for the Dragons, they were denied the ultimate memory.
The No. 2-ranked Dragons were shut out 16-0 in the second half in a 30-14 loss to No. 1-ranked Marist at Center Parc Stadium Tuesday (Dec. 29) in Atlanta in the Class AAAA finals. Jefferson was attempting to win the school’s second state championship and complete the program’s first-ever 15-0 season.
“It’s a special group, and it always will be,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “They don’t need a ring on their finger to know that.”
Jefferson reached the state finals in a highly-unconventional year, working its way through its first 14 games (the Dragons were awarded two forfeit wins) without a blemish amid the threat of the COVID pandemic. But perennial powerhouse Marist proved too much to overcome in Game 15.
“Obviously, I’m upset that we lost, but I felt like that we played our best game out there, and Marist just came out on top,” Jefferson senior defensive lineman/fullback Paxton Corkery said. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that’s the last experience I’ll have as a Jefferson Dragon.”
In a battle of run-heavy, triple-option teams, Marist jumped out to a 14-0 lead — Jefferson’s largest deficit of the year — before the Dragons rallied for two touchdowns to go into the locker room tied 14-14.
But Marist picked up a safety and two touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Dragons and finish off a 13-0 season.
“I genuinely feel like — I’m sure some people may disagree — we’re the second-best team in (Class) 4A in the state … If we had to lose, I think we lost to the very best team in the state,” Cathcart said.
The War Eagles’ top-ranked defense — which came into the finals allowing just 2.83 points per game — hemmed up the Dragons’ explosive offense for the most part, allowing just 217 total yards and holding the Dragons to a season-low 14 points.
Jefferson star Malaki Starks, who scored four touchdowns in the semifinals against Benedictine, was held out of the end zone by the War Eagles. Starks finished with 80 yards but needed 23 carries to do it.
Marist actually gained fewer yards (203) than Jefferson but field position weighed heavily. Marist went just 3 and 12 yards on two of its touchdown drives.
Meanwhile, Jefferson’s offense started on its 8-yard line three times in the second half.
The Dragons were also hurt by an uncharacteristic slow start.
A Marist punt return to the Dragon 12-yard line set up the War Eagles’ first score — a 3-yard touchdown run from George Parker — to put Marist up 7-0 with 8:45 left in the first quarter.
The War Eagles scored again just over four minutes later when quarterback Champ Davis went 12 yards for a touchdown on a midline play, pushing the lead to 14-0 at the 4:09 mark.
“There was a moment where it looked like we were getting the doors blown off and ‘crank the buses early,’” Cathcart said. “(But) I never expected them not to fight their way back in.”
Jefferson rallied with a 70-yard touchdown drive, capped with a 9-yard scoring run from Jordan Perry with 11:22 left in the second quarter. Perry added a second touchdown at the 5:23 mark in the second quarter with a 4-yard run. His score was set up by a 67-yard run from Kam Robinson on a third-and-nine.
But Marist turned the game in the third quarter with a punt at the 7:44 mark that pinned the Dragons at their own 8.
Two plays later, Robinson was taken down in the end zone for a safety.
“The second half was such a story of field position,” Cathcart said. “That’s just football. That’s not an excuse. That’s not taking anything away from Marist because they made that happen.”
Disaster then struck the Dragons on the first play of the fourth quarter as a Robinson fumble set up the War Eagles on the Dragon 3. Marist — after a penalty— cashed in two plays later with 6-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 23-14 with 10:58 left in the game.
Marist essentially put the game out of reach with an 18-yard touchdown run from Andrew Mannelly, who bounced off a pair of tacklers en route to the score, putting the War Eagles up by 16 points with just 5:45 remaining.
While Corkery said he felt the defense played well, “we gave up some late touchdowns that we wouldn’t have given up.”
The Dragons’ finals appearance came eight years after Jefferson won its first state title. They were dominant in their run to the championship game, winning eight games by 30 points or more, and had enjoyed a 14-0 start for the first time in school history before falling to Marist. Jefferson’s senior class finishes with a 42-9 record with two trips to the quarterfinals and this year’s state finals appearance.
“I think I’ll be proud, not just of myself, but all these boys,” Corkery said when asked to reflect on the season. “They came out here and fought, and they fought all season. 14-1 isn’t anything to shrug at. Great memories were made this season, and it’s something I’ll hold dearly for the rest of my life.”
While the Dragons missed out on a title this year, Jefferson will return a number of top-line players next year, including Starks, Perry and Kadin Bailey, as it hopes to be one of the top teams in Class AAAA again in 2021.
This year’s team, however, will hold a special place with Cathcart.
“They made me want my feet to hit the floor every morning and come to work,” said Cathcart, who took a moment to gather his thoughts when asked about this year’s team. “… And share in their life and their football season, and I don’t know that there’s a greater gift to give a coach than to be the kind of team you dream about coaching.
“Ring or no ring, they’re champions, and I love them with all my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.