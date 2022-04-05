The Jefferson track and Field dominated the Lake Lanier Classic at Chestatee on Friday (Apr. 1). The Dragons finished first in the boys and girls standings, and swept first place in four different events
HIGHLIGHTS
•Jada Pittman – 100-meter dash (1st – 12.53); long jump (1st – 18-1); triple jump (1st – 35-4.5).
•Sammy Brown – 100-meter dash (1st – 11.05); 200-meter dash (2nd – 22.67); long jump (2nd – 21-3.5).
•Kiley Powell – 800-meter run (1st – 2:33.00); 1600-meter dash (1st – 5:52.13).
•Matthew Schroeder – 800-meter run (1st – 1:57.75).
•Josie Loggins – 100-meter hurdles (1st – 16.28); 300-meter hurdles (1st – 47.16).
•Jeterrius Watkins – high jump (1st – 6-2); 200-meter dash (9th – 24.49).
•Ella Kulniszewski – pole vault (1st – 10-0).
•Griffin Carson – pole vault (1st – 11-6).
•Tylia Brown – shot put (1st – 32-9).
•Brian Senter – shot put (1st – 43-6).
•Josie Loggins, Aubrianna Ferrero, Mikayla Burrage and Jada Pittman – 4x100-meter dash (1st – 51.19).
•Jarki Hardeman, Kelan Butler, Vermarion Davis and Sammy Brown – 4x100-meter relay (1st – 43.46).
•Hannah Perkins – 400-meter dash (2nd – 1:06.06); 200-meter dash (6th – 28.82).
•Rachel Reed – 100-meter hurdles (2nd – 17.30); 300-meter hurdles (3rd – 50.87).
•Nate Ferguson – 3200-meter dash (2nd – 10:34.01).
•Olivia Kulniszewski – pole vault (2nd – 9-6).
•Hannah Perkins, Josie Fuller, Audrey Etris and Josie Loggins – 4x400-meter relay (2nd – 4:26.79).
•Justin Beatty, Jeterrius Watkins, Jarki Hardeman and Vermarion Davis – 4x200-meter relay (2nd – 1:34.10).
•Emily Byrd – 1600-meter run (2nd – 5:52.84); 800-meter run (3rd – 2:35.84).
•Michael Roberts – 400-meter dash (3rd – 53.05); triple jump (7th – 37-7).
•Ben Davis – 1600-meter run (3rd – 4:36.47); 800-meter run (8th – 2:09.16).
•Ethan Cosmano – pole vault (3rd – 10-6).
•Charlie Kollman, Jaden Harrison, Michael Roberts and Matthew Schroeder – 4x400-meter relay (3rd – 3:37.96).
•Vermarion Davis – 100-meter dash (4th – 11.54).
•Kyson Bute – 300-meter hurdles (4th – 52.03); 100-meter hurdles (9th – 19.39).
•Jaden Harrison – 110-meter hurdles (4th – 17.50); 300-meter dash (4th – 44.45).
•Ben Morales – 3200-meter run (4th – 10:38.50).
•Jermaine Sims – long jump (4th – 20-6.75); triple jump (4th – 40-0).
•Guy Carson – shot put (4th – 41-3).
•Ansley Rice – pole vault (4th – 9-0).
•Kelan Butler – 100-meter dash (5th – 11.61).
•Lauren Hailey – 1600-meter run (5th – 6:16.04); 800-meter run (8th – 2:45.13).
•Zachary Day – 3200-meter dash (5th – 10:39.01).
•Jhared Robinson – high jump (5th – 5-6); 200-meter dash (6th – 24.12).
•Cole Paterson – discus (5th – 111-1); shot put (8th – 38-1).
•Aubrianna Ferrero – 100-meter dash (6th – 13.77).
•Jarki Hardeman – 100-meter dash (6th – 11.71).
•Josie Fuller – 400-meter dash (6th – 1:06.10).
•Caleb Maxwell – 3200-meter run (6th – 10:49.00).
•Max Porte – 300-meter hurdles (6th – 45.68).
•Mikayla Burrage, Bailee Stanley, Josie Fuller and Aubrianna Ferrero – 4x200-meter relay (6th – 1:56.57).
•Luke Ranalli – 800-meter run (7th – 2:08.27).
•Audrey Ertis – 800-meter run (7th – 2:44.10).
•Charles Sharitt – discus (7th – 109-4).
•Mikayla Burrage – 100-meter dash (8th – 13.96).
•Justin Beatty – 200-meter dash (8th – 24.45).
•Sam Wall – 1600-meter run (8th – 4:57.38).
•Jordan Perry – long jump (8th – 19-11).
•Grayson Henderson – triple jump (8th – 30-0).
•Emeri Billings – 100-meter dash (9th – 13.97).
•Dalen Gales – high jump (9th – 5-4).
•Avery Lynch – triple jump (10th – 35-11).
