Two Jefferson alums finish out their first ever NCAA Track and Field Championship meet.
Clay Pender ran a time of 1:47.71 in the 800 meter run and finished 12th. Pender is a member of the University of Georgia track and field team.
Eli Morris competed in the 110 meter hurdles and ran a time of 13.77 finishing 20th. Morris is apart of the Baylor University track and field program.
