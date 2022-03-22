The relay teams led the Jefferson boys to a 1st place finish Saturday (Mar. 19) at the Greater Atlanta Christian Invitational.
The Dragons took first place in the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays. Jarki Hardeman and Vermarion Davis competed on both teams. Kelan Butler and Sammy Brown joined the 4x100 team, and Jeterrius Watkins and Justin Beatty joined the 4x200 team.
The Dragons also claimed 3rd place finishes in the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay. Matthew Schroeder, Jaden Harrison, Michael Roberts and Charlie Kollman comprised the 4x400 team; Charlie Cosmano, Zachary Day, Garrison Lee and Caleb Maxwell made up the 4x800 team.
Three other Dragons had 1st place finishes to help lead Jefferson to the championship. Jordan Perry placed 1st in the long jump, Brown placed 1st in the triple jump and Brian Senter placed 1st in shot put. Brown also finished 2nd in the 200-meter dash.
The Lady Dragons finished 3rd overall behind Katherine Law's 1st place finishes in the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run. Olivia Kulniszewski added a 2nd place finish in the pole vault.
30 individuals or teams earned top five finishes at the GAC Invitational.
HIGHLIGHTS
•Katherine Law – 800-meter run (1st – 2:20.12); 1600-meter run (1st – 5:03.39).
•Jarki Hardeman, Kelan Butler, Vermarion Davis and Sammy Brown – 4x100-meter relay (1st – 43.60).
•Vermarion Davis, Jeterrius Watkins, Jarki Hardeman and Justin Beatty – 4x200-meter relay (1st – 1:33.88).
•Jordan Perry – long jump (1st – 20-7.5).
•Sammy Brown – triple jump (1st – 42-0.5); 100-meter dash (2nd – 11.22).
•Brian Senter – shot put (1st – 42-1).
•Olivia Kulniszewski – pole vault (2nd – 10-0).
•Jada Pittman – 100-meter dash (3rd – 12.90).
•Ava Canamare – 400-meter dash (3rd – 1:03.24).
•Matthew Schroeder – 1600-metter run (3rd – 4:26.34).
•Jaden Harrison – 110-meter hurdles (3rd – 17.88); 300-meter hurdles (3rd – 43.91).
•Josie Loggins – 300-meter hurdles (3rd – 46.74); 100-meter hurdles (4th – 16:40).
•Josie Loggins, Delaney DeWitt, Ava Canamare and Jada Pittman – 4x100-meter relay (3rd – 51.66).
•Josie Loggins, Emily Byrd, Josie Fuller and Ava Canamare – 4x400-meter relay (3rd – 1:57.33).
•Matthew Schroeder, Jaden Harrison, Michael Roberts and Charlie Kollman – 4x400-meter relay (3:37.91).
•Charlie Cosmano, Zachary Day, Garrison Lee and Caleb Maxwell – 4x800-meter relay (3rd – 8:56.55).
•Jada Pittman – long jump (3rd – 17-55); triple jump (4th – 33-8).
•Aleah Benton – triple jump (3rd – 35-1).
•Ella Kulniszewski – pole vault (3rd – 10-0).
•Talia Brown – shot put (3rd – 32-2).
•Tyler Neilson – 110-meter hurdles (4th – 18.25).
•Lauren Hailey – 3200-meter run (4th – 13:49.68).
•Germaine Sims Jr. – triple jump (4th – 39-2.5).
•Adam Henley – pole vault (4th – 11-6).
•Vermarion Davis – 100-meter dash (5th – 11.68).
•Kiley Powell – 800-meter run (5th – 2:33.99).
•Michael Roberts – triple jump (5th – 38-3.5).
•Griffin Carson – pole vault (5th – 11-6).
•Dalen Gales – high jump (5th – 5-8).
•Princess Evans – shot put (5th – 29-3).
