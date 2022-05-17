The Jefferson High School boy’s track team placed third in the AAAA state track meet held in Albany.
Jefferson’s Matthew Schroeder was a state champion in the 800 meter run with a time of 1:55.23 and also a champion in the 1600 meter run recording a time of 4:22.39.
Schroeder’s 1600 meter time was 12 seconds faster than the time he ran at sectionals a few weeks ago.
Ben Davis was not far behind Schroeder in the 1600 meter run and earned a fifth place finish.
The 4x800 meter relay team consisting of Luke Ranalli, Charlie Cosmano, Zachary Day and Schroeder received a second place finish.
The 4x400 team including Max Porte, Michael Roberts, Cosmano and Schroeder placed 14th.
The 4x100 relay team of Jordan Perry, Kelan Butler, Jarki Hardeman and Sammy Brown placed fifth. Brown also finished fourth in the long jump, sixth in the 100 meter dash and fourth in the 200 meter dash.
Adam Henley placed fourth in the pole vault.
Perry also competed in the long jump and placed 13th. Germaine Sims Jr. placed 15th in the triple jump.
Cole Patterson finished 16th in the Discus.
