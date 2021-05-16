The Jefferson boys’ track and field team fell a few points shy in one of the most competitive state meets throughout all classifications over the weekend.
With 67 points, the Dragons finished third behind Stephenson (74 points) and North Oconee (70.5 points) in the May 13-15 Class AAAA championships in Albany.
Jefferson stood in second until the final event on Saturday when Stephenson won the 4 x 400 meter relay, vaulting it from third to first. The Dragons finished 1.5 points ahead of fourth-place Marist, which led the meet after the first two days.
“It was a long three days, a lot of tough competition,” Dragon coach Amos Tift said. “The boys had to work really hard to get to where we were (Saturday).”
Malaki Starks paced the Dragons with a state title Friday (May 14) in the long jump, covering a distance of 23-7, despite nursing an ailing hamstring.
The hamstring issue, however, hindered Starks in a fifth-place finish in the 100 meter finals Saturday and prevented him from competing him in the 200 meter finals.
“We had an injury with Malaki that kind of put us behind,” Tift said. “I hate it, because I think if he had run the 200 (meters), we’d had a chance to have been champions (Saturday).”
Jordan Perry added a second-place finish behind Starks in the long jump on Friday while Griffin Carson (pole vault) and Andrew Paolozzi (shot put) each added third-place finishes as well on Friday.
Tre Reese, Kristian Carrs, Vermarion Davis and Starks teamed up for a runner-up showing in the 4 x 100 meters to open Saturday’s running finals, finishing 0.33 seconds behind Stephenson. Carter Stephenson provided big points in the hurdles finishing second and third, respectively, in the 300 and 110-meter hurdles.
“We had some guys who did some big things (Saturday), showed out,” Tift said. “The 4 x 1 did absolutely incredible. I knew it was going to be impossible to beat Stephenson in most cases but we almost did. We had a chance. They had a bad handoff on their fourth exchange because those guys have been running 41 (seconds) all year."
Tift praised the team’s third place overall finish, noting the adversity it faced.
“Throughout these three days, they came, they competed,” Tift said. “You hate to have an injury here at the end like that that causes something like that to happen. But to come here and get third with that, that says something about the full team effort put in.”
Check back for more coverage of the state track and field meet.
