The Jefferson girls’ track and field team didn’t challenge Marist for the state title, but finished a firm second in the three-day Class AAAA meet in Albany.
The Dragons totaled 78.5 points in placing behind Marist (116 points), but finished well ahead of third-place Fayette County (54 points) and Thomas County Central (51 points). The meet ran from Thursday to Saturday (May 13-15).
“We knew what Marist was coming in, and we knew we probably needed some help,” first-year Jefferson coach Josh Mize said. “But for us to be able to separate from Fayette and Thomas County Central like that, points wise, I can’t say enough about what they did.”
Jefferson’s three-day stay in Albany was highlighted by a championship in the 4 x 800 meters, an event added to the state-meet schedule this year. Kiley Powell, Caitlin Schroeder, Sydney Bowles and Katherine Law delivered a title-winning time of 9:48.87.
“I don’t think I could be any more pleased with how the girls performed,” Mize said. “The 4 x 800, that was awesome, setting a state-meet record and getting that win.”
The Dragons were also bolstered by two runner-up finishes by Law in the 1,600 and 800 meters and runner-up finishes from Jada Pittman in the long jump and Selah Holcomb in the discus.
Law ran all three distance events (800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters) and ran anchor on the 4 x 800 meter team. Rule changes allowed athletes to qualify in more state-meet events this season than previously.
“I can’t say enough about what Katherine Law did down here … for her to run the 4x 8, the 800 prelims, the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200, it’s about as gutsy and a team-centered thing as I’ve ever seen,” Mize said. “All of our kids performed great.”
Mize also noted the efforts of Abbey Howard in the 100-meter hurdles (fourth) and Ella Kulniszewski and Olivia Kulniszewski in the pole vault (fourth and fifth, respectively).
“All of those kids performed at, or better, than what we thought or expected of them coming in,” Mize said. “To have a meet like that where we feel great about how everybody performed, I’m just tickled.”
Check back for more coverage of the state track and field meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.