In this past weekend’s Class AAAA state track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium the Jefferson High School girls were state runner-ups with a score of 61 points.
“I thought our girls had an outstanding meet,” Jefferson coach Josh Mize said. “Our typical strong performers really showed up big for us.”
Jefferson’s Jada Pittman was the state champion in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet 11 inches. Pittman also placed fifth in the 100 meter dash and sixth in the triple jump.
Katherine Law placed second in the 3200 meter run and third in the 1600 meter run.
"Jada Pittman's win in the long jump was definitely a highlight of the weekend, and Katherine Law added strong finishes," Mize said.
Josie Loggins placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles and ninth in the 100 meter hurdles.
The 4x800 team of Kiley Powell, Lauren Hailey, Emily Byrd and Law finished third.
Hailey also placed 15th in the 3200 meter run. The 4x200 team consisting of Aubrianna Ferrero, Emeri Billings, Mikayla Burrage and Hannah Perkins placed 11th. The 4x400 team of Josie Fuller, Loggins, Law and Perkins placed 16th.
Byrd placed 11th in the 800 meter run and Powell placed 12th.
Aleah Benton placed fifth in the triple jump and 16th in the long jump.
Ella Kulniszewski finished third in the pole vault competition. Ansley Rice also competed in the pole vault event and placed seventh.
Eve Knight placed fourth in the discus. Tylia Brown placed seventh in the shot put and Princess Evans placed 16th.
Mize noted that Kulniszewski's and Knight's performances "helped us get out to the lead after day 1."
Audrey Etris placed 12th in the 3200 meter run.
Mize pointed to the progression of the team over the course of the season, culminating in the runner-up finish.
"It was fun to watch this team develop this year and really have a good meet to end the year," Mize said. "Our seniors have provided outstanding leadership and the future is bright with several state scorers returning."
