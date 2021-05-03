Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.