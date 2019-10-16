Jefferson head track and field coach Brady Sigler and assistant coach Nick Niesielowski have been recognized for their efforts during the 2019 season, during which the Dragons won the Class AAA boys’ state championship.
Sigler was named 2019 Boys’ Hurdles Coach of the Year by the Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, while Niesielowski was named the 2019 Boys’ Vertical Jumps Coach of the Year.
The two will be honored in January during the association’s annual clinic.
