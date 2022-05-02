The Jefferson track and field teams rule 8-AAAA after a sweep of the two-day region championships, which concluded Thursday (April 28).
The boys scored 198 points to win the region title by 79-point margin over second-place Madison County, while the girls tallied 216 points to win the championship by 51 points over runner-up North Oconee.
Jefferson hosted the meet.
Jada Pittman enjoyed a prolific meet with three wins for the Jefferson girls, placing first in the 100 meters (12.17), long jump (17-8) and triple jump (35-7).
“Jada had a fantastic meet … ,” Jefferson girls’ coach Josh Mize said, noting that Pittman broke her own school record in the 100 meters during the prelims and the finals and then anchored the 4 x 100 meter team in a first-place finish. “She's incredibly hard working and a great leader as a captain of our team.”
Overall, Jefferson athletes qualified in 46 events for this Saturday’s (May 7) sectional meet at North Oconee. All top four placers from the region meet will compete at the sectional meet.
GIRLS’ MEET
The girls’ team produced 10 individual region champions, led by Pittman’s three victories.
Katherine Law pulled off a sweep of the 1,600 and 3,200 meters with times of 5:08.29 and 11:24.01, respectively. Josie Loggins was a double winner in the hurdles, taking the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.12 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.6.
The girls’ team also scored relay wins in the 4 x 100 meters (49.81) and 4 x 800 meters (10:09.95).
Vaulter Ella Kulniszweski took region gold by clearing a height of 11 feet.
“The whole meet was a solid team effort with two and sometimes three individuals scoring for the team in events,” Mize said. “Between the boys and girls, I think we had around 47 personal records over the two-day meet. I'm excited about what this team can do at sectionals and then at state.”
BOYS’ MEET
The Jefferson boys’ squad boasted five individual region champions.
Matthew Schroeder swept the 800 and 1,600 meter titles with times of 1:54.58 and 4:28.73, respectively. Jefferson’s boys’ 4 x 100 meter and 4 x 800 meter teams won region championships as well. The 4 x 100 meter team rounded the track in 42.97, while the 4 x 800 meter team won that race with a time of 8:17.80.
Jordan Perry won a region title in the long jump, covering 22-05.5 and advancing to sectionals.
Sammy Brown finished second in both the 100 meters (10.89) and long jump (22-2).
“I was extremely proud of the way our boys performed at region,” boys’ coach Amos Tift said. “They have put in a lot of work over a long season and it showed. We had a ton of PR's in the field events which is great to see this time of year. That momentum from field events carried over to the track where we continued to have success.”
Tift said his squad won “an extremely tough region” in advance of sectional competition.
“We will have to continue to find ways to get better as we head into sectionals next week in which 4 of the top 5 4A teams in the state will be there,” he said. “It will not be easy, but after the way these boys performed at region, I have confidence that they will continue to compete at a high level.”
OTHER QUALIFIERS
Here are the other sectional qualifiers from the region meet between the boys’ and girls’ squads:
•Hannah Perkins, fourth, girls’ 400 meters, 1:04.09
•Emily Byrd, second, girls’ 800 meters, 2:30.15; fourth, girls’ 1,600 meters, 5:46.98.
•Kiley Powell, third, girls’ 800 meters, 2:31.58
•Lauren Hailey, fourth, girls’ 800 meters, 2:32.86; fourth, girls’ 3,200 meters, 13:53.27
•Audrey Etris, second, girls’ 3,200 meters, 13:10.18
•Rachel Reed, third, girls’ 300-meter hurdles, 49.62
•Girls’ 4 x 400 meter team, third, 4:17.61
•Girls’ 4 x 200 meter team, 1:51.28
•Aleah Benton, fourth, girls’ long jump, 15-7; second, girls’ triple jump, 35-5
•Ansley Rice, fourth, girls’ pole vault, 9-0
•Eve Knight, third, girls’ discus, 92-5.
•Tylia Brown, second, girls’ shot put, 33-4.5
•Princess Evans, third, girls’ shot put, 32-8.5
•Kelan Butler, fourth, boys’ 100 meters, 11.44
•Ben Davis, third, boys’ 800 meters, 2:02.51; second, boys’ 1,600 meters, 4:36.63
•Nate Ferguson, second, boys’ 3,200 meters, 10:25.45
•Tyler Nielson, third, boys’ 110-meter hurdles, 17.96
•Max Porte, second, boys’ 300-meter hurdles, 42.93
•Boys’ 4 x 400 meter team, third, 3:37.19
•Boys’ 4 x 200 meter team, fourth, 1:33.84
•Jeterrius Watkins, fourth, boys’ high jump, 6-0
•Germaine Sims, second, boys’ triple jump, 42-4
•Adam Henley, second, boys’ pole vault, 12-0
•Griffin Carson, third, boys’ pole vault, 12-0
•Cole Patterson, third, boys’ discus, 132-5
