A slew of 1st place finishes led the Lady Dragons to a Jefferson Invitationals Championship on Friday (Mar. 25). The Lady Dragons scored 114.5 points in the event to best Oconee County by eight points.
Four different girls on the Jefferson track and field team finished 1st in various events, including Jada Pittman who won in the 100-meter dash and long jump, while also placing 2nd in the triple jump. Katherine Law finished 1st in the 1600-meter run, Josie Loggins placed 1st in the 300-meter hurdles, and Olivia Kulniszewski placed 1st in pole vault.
The boys' team came in 2nd with 123.5 points, 10 points shy of Calhoun. Sammy brown and Matthew Schroeder led the way with 1st place finishes in the 200-meter dash and 800-meter run respectively.
HIGHLIGHTS
•Jada Pittman – 100-meter dash (1st – 12.70); long jump (1st – 18-2); triple jump (2nd – 35-10).
•Sammy Brown – 200-meter dash (1st – 22.65); 100-meter dash (2nd – 10.94); long jump (3rd – 21-4).
•Matthew Schroeder – 800-meter run (1st – 2:00.28).
•Katherine Law – 1600-meter run (1st – 5:17.26).
•Josie Loggins – 300-meter hurdles (1st – 47.50); 100-meter hurdles (3rd – 15.97).
•Olivia Kulniszewski – pole vault (1st – 10-0).
•Josie Loggins, Aubrianna Ferrero, Ava Canamare and Jada Pittman – 4x100-meter relay (2nd – 51.93).
•Justin Beatty, Jarki Hardeman, Vermarion Davis and Sammy Brown – 4x100-meter relay (2nd – 43.82).
•Kelan Butler, Jeterrius Watkins, Jhared Robinson and Justin Beatty – 4x200-meter relay (2nd – 1:35.64).
•Griff Carson – pole vault (2nd – 11-6).
•Adam Henley – pole vault (2nd – 11-6).
•Aubrianna Ferrero, Bailee Stanley, Josie Fuller and Mikayla Burrage – 4x200-meter relay (3rd – 1:57.96).
•Charlie Kollman, Jaden Harrison, Michael Roberts and Matthew Schroeder – 4x400-meter relay (3rd – 3:36.46).
•Zachary Day, Charlie Cosmano, Ben Morales and Garrison Lee – 4x800-meter relay (3rd – 8:53.73).
•Aleah Benton – triple jump (3rd – 34-5.75).
•Ella Kulniszewski – pole vault (3rd – 9-6).
•Princess Evans – shot put (3rd – 33-3); discus (9th – 80-6).
•Jaden Harrison – 300-meter hurdles (4th – 44.66); 110-meter hurdles (8th – 17.76).
•Jordan Perry – long jump (4th – 21-0).
•Tylia Brown – shot put (4th – 33-2).
•Hannah Perkins – 200-meter dash (5th – 28.51); 400-meter dash (7th – 1:06.62).
•Ben Davis – 800-meter run (5th – 2:06.25).
•Luke Ranalli – 1600-meter run (5th – 4:58.39).
•Ben Morales – 3200-meter run (5th – 10:42.67).
•Tyler Neilson – 300-meter hurdles (5th – 44.81); 110-meter hurdles (10th – 18.49).
•Michael Roberts – 400-meter dash (6th – 54.64).
•Kiley Powell – 1600-meter run (6th – 5:54.23).
•Caleb Maxwell – 3200-meter run (6th – 10:46.86).
•Germaine Sims Jr. – triple jump (6th – 40-2.75); long jump (8th – 20-1).
•Ansley Rice – pole vault (6th – 9-0).
•Brian Senter – shot put (6th – 42-0).
•Sam Wall – 1600-meter run (7th – 4:59.22).
•Rachel Reed – 300-meter hurdles (7th – 53.60); 100-meter hurdles (9th – 18.59).
•Max Porte – 300-meter hurdles (7th – 45.65).
•Guy Carson – shot put (7th – 41-11).
•Justin Beatty – 200-meter dash (8th – 24.40).
•Dalen Gales – high jump (8th – 5-8).
•Nate Ferguson – 1600-meter run (9th – 5:02.79).
•Aubrianna Ferrero – 100-meter dash (9th – 13.64).
•Zachary Day – 3200-meter run (9th – 10:59.14).
•Kyson Bute – 300-meter hurdles (9th – 55.71).
•Vermarion davis – 100-meter dash (10th – 11.69).
•Jeterrius Watkins – high jump (10th – 5-6).
•Jhared Robinson – high jump (10th – 5-6).
•Grayson Henderson – triple jump (10th – 29-9.75).
