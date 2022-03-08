The Jefferson track and field team competed in the Jerry Arnold Challenge hosted by Mill Creek on Saturday (Mar. 5).
Katherine Law continued her stellar senior season in distance running with a pair of 1st place finishes in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Matthew Schroeder, an accomplished distance runner in his own right, earned a 2nd place finish in the 800-meter run.
Jada Pittman and Jordan Loggins earned two more runner-up finishes for the Dragons, while Jordan Davis placed 3rd in the long jump.
HIGHLIGHTS
•Katherine Law – 1600-meter run (1st – 5:06.32); 3200-meter run (1st – 11:01.12).
•Matthew Schroeder – 800-meter run (2nd – 2:00.01).
•Jada Pittman – long jump (2nd – 17-0.75); 100-meter dash (10th – 13.03).
•Josie Loggins – 300-hurdles (2nd – 46.72); 100-meter hurdles (6th – 16.87).
•Jordan Davis – long jump (3rd – 20-10.75).
•Jeterrius Watkins – high jump (5th – 5-10).
•Justin Beatty, Jeterrius Watkins, Jarki Hardeman and Vermarion Davis – 4x200-meter relay (7th – 1:36.16).
•Ava Canamare, Rachel Reed, Josie Fuller and Josie Loggins – 4x400-meter relay (7th – 4:27.36).
•Adam Henley – pole vault (7th – 11-6).
•Zachary Day, Ben Morales, Caleb Maxwell and Charlie Cosmano – 4x800-meter relay (8th – 8:49.76).
•Ella Kulniszewski – pole vault (8th – 9-6).
•Tylia Brown – shot put (8th – 32-11).
•Brian Senter – shot put (8th – 42-11.75).
•Olivia Kulniszewski – pole vault (9th – 9-0).
•Princess Evans – shot put (9th – 32-9).
•Aleah Benton – long jump (9th – 15-6).
•Germaine Sims Jr. – triple jump (9th – 39-9.5).
•Griffin Carson – pole vault (9th – 11-0).
•Jaden Harrison – 110-meter hurdles (10th – 17.13).
•Josie Loggins, Rachel Reed, Ava Canamare and Jada Pittman – 4x100-meter relay (10th – 51.81).
