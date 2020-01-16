First-year Jefferson wrestling coach Kyle Baird knew the question would arrive sooner or later.
After all, the Dragon program will put its renowned run of 18-straight duals championships on the line when it wrestles Thursday through Saturday (Jan. 16-18) at the Class AAA state duals in Macon.
How does it feel to be defending such a long, historic and well-documented streak?
“I knew that was going to be a question somewhere along the line,” Baird said. “But I’m focused on starting something with the group that I have … I know there’s a tradition there, but I try not to think about that, because that’s even more added pressure for me.
“I already stress myself out enough as it is,” Baird added, with a laugh.
Jefferson (16-0) will carry a No. 1 seed into the tournament, ahead of powerhouse North Hall, the No. 2 seed. The Dragons lost to the Trojans 42-20 during the regular season last year before turning the tables with a dramatic 30-29 win over North Hall in the state dual finals in 2019 to keep the state-title streak alive.
This year's Trojan team — which has been placed on the other side of the state bracket — is stacked, returning nine state qualifiers and two state champions from last year's team.
"They (North Hall) are very good this year," Baird said. "Right now, the task is focused on the first match. We have to have our minds right and be in attack mode every match our kids wrestle. Empty the tank."
To move the championship streak to 19, Jefferson will have an arduous path just to reach the finals. Fourth-seeded Sonoraville, which ended the Dragons' run of 18-straight traditional state titles last year, has been placed on Jefferson's side of the bracket.
"We have a very tough draw in terms of teams on our side of the bracket," Baird said. "Sonoraville is a very good team as well. Just as tough as North Hall."
On the other side of the bracket, there's Jackson County along with North Hall. The Panthers have earned a No. 3 seed for this tournament. Jefferson, as well as North Hall, Jackson County and Sonoraville, will receive first-round byes.
“There’s going to be some good matches on both sides of the bracket," Baird said. "I’m ready. I’m ready to go.”
A young Jefferson team goes into the tournament in the best shape it’s been all year. The Dragons have overcome the illness and injury bug and have returned all their starters to the lineup. Jefferson is also quite used to competing on this stage given their lengthy state-title run history that began before most members of this team were born.
“That expectation alone helps our guys want to achieve more,” Baird said. “They don’t want to be the team not to go back and not try to defend the title. We remind them every day about that.”
Heading into the first of two state tournament competitions this season (the traditional state tournament will follow in February), Baird said this is a team that has overachieved.
“We’ve worked and we’ve worked and worked,” Baird said. “I push them. Some days, they don’t like me, and some days they love me. But they respond to me, and I love it and I’m proud of them. I can’t wait to get back in the wrestling room to go back at it.”
Action at the state duals begins Thursday (Jan. 16) with the round of 12 at 3:45 p.m. and the quarterfinals at 8:15 p.m. The semifinals are set for Friday (Jan. 17, 6 p.m.). The finals and consolation finals are scheduled for Saturday (Jan. 18) at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.