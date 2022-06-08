Two Jefferson High School alumni are set to compete on the big stage at NCAA Nationals this week.
Eli Morris and Clay Pender will be making their first NCAA appearance of their track career. Both of these athletes had a similar start in their careers with track and field.
Eli Morris did not get the typical early start in his track career like most athletes. Morris competed in multiple sports in middle school and did not fall in love with any of them. In eighth grade Morris decided to give cross country and track a try after his parents informed him that he had to compete in some sport.
Morris’s coaches wanted him to be a distance runner but he insisted that he try the hurdles instead.
“I was gonna say I wasn’t terrible at them but it wasn’t good at all,” Morris explained.
During his sophomore season, Morris started taking it more seriously after joining a club team. Morris moved to Jefferson High School during his junior year. After watching his time continue to drop, Morris, who won state titles in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles as a senior, decided it was time to get serious and take his talent to the next level.
Upon graduating high school Morris — a school record holder in the 110 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles and 4 x 100 — was still unsure what his future would look like.
After receiving his first few offers Morris recalls them being, “not what he was looking for.” One last offer slid across the table for Morris from Baylor University. After taking his first official visit Morris said, “I loved it and I could not turn down their offer.”
After committing to Baylor, Morris could not stop watching Baylor’s athletes at NCAA’s wondering if he would ever be able to compete on the big stage there.
Now three years later Morris’s dream of competing at NCAA Nationals has become a reality. “It is crazy. I just can’t believe it. It has always been a dream of mine,” Morris stated.
Morris is still in disbelief he has actually made it to the big stage in his track career and he wants to make sure he gets the full experience at his first NCAA appearance.
“I just want to embrace it because it is my first NCAA and I will never have this first again. I do not want to put too much pressure on myself where I am not able to compete and get the full experience,” Morris explained.
Not only did Morris — who owns the second-fastest 110-meter hurdle time in Baylor history — make it to NCAAs this season but he was also runner up in the hurdles at the Big 12 meet this year. Morris ran a personal best time of 13.51 in the 110-meter hurdles. But that was not his proudest moment of the day.
“I really enjoyed having my family there with me. My proudest moment was being able to perform so well at such a big championship meet with my parents in attendance,” Morris said.
Morris gave a special praise to two coaches that have played prominent roles in his track career.
Brady Sigler was Morris’s high school track coach at JHS.
“Coach Sigler played such an important role in getting me to where I am because he was reaching out to colleges, giving me connections and I personally do not believe I would be here if it was not for Coach Sigler,” Morris said.
Benjamin Dalton is Morris’s assistant track & field coach at Baylor.
“Coach Ben is exactly how I expected my college coach to be. My first year at Baylor was also his first year there too. Since then we have been able to form a close relationship. He genuinely cares about me as a person and not just me as an athlete,” Morris recalled.
Morris also stated, “I’m really happy with both of those coaches and they have both played very influential roles in my life.”
Clay Pender also got a late start to his track career but that did not slow him down one bit.
In seventh grade Pender’s physical education teacher suggested that he try out for track due to him running the mile so well. Pender was not sure if he would have time due to the fact that he played baseball. He decided to give it a try and saw a great deal of success in only his first season.
Upon moving to Jefferson his eighth grade year he decided he would just stick to baseball until middle school was over. Pender’s first year of high school rolled around and he decided he would give track a go again. Little did he know his success in his first season of high school would change his future as a dual athlete.
“My freshman year I made it to the state meet that was hosted at Jefferson. Getting to run in front of the home crowd was special and ultimately made me realize that I did not want to play baseball any longer. I wanted to stick with track,” Pender explained.
As only a sophomore Pender broke a 46-year-old school record in the 800 meter run. Throughout his junior and senior year Pender continued to excel in track and even came to a huge realization that he could run track at the collegiate level at some point.
During his senior year Pender decided to reach out to the University of Georgia’s track and field coach.
“It was always my dream school being that I grew up so close to the University. After receiving an opportunity to be on the team I stopped looking at other schools because I knew that I wanted to come to Georgia,” Pender said.
As only a freshman Pender was able to make an appearance in his first SEC Championship meet.
“Little by little I kept improving each year,” Pender stated. During his junior season, Pender continued to see little improvements. “This year I really have seen a big jump in my career over the last month or so,” Pender expressed.
He attributes much of his success to sticking with the course for the past four years and building on mileage until everything clicked.
He was able to see his hard work pay off this year at the SEC Championships where he placed third in the 800 meter run. “My goal was to make finals. After I made the finals I thought to myself how the top three get medals and how cool it would be to get one,” said Pender, who owns the third-fastest 800 meter time in UGA history.
Pender recalls this moment being his proudest accomplishment.
Now three years later Pender is in Eugene, Oregon preparing to run in his first ever NCAA Championship race.
“Your goal is to make it to Oregon to run. After seeing the track for the first time I was kind of like you’ve made it, you’re living out your dream,” Pender explained.
His goal while running the race is to make finals.
“The first goal is like SECs, to make finals. Going into this week our team is ranked number one and I think that by making the finals that I will be able to score some points for my team,” Pender stated.
Pender gave a high praise to his parents for playing such a vital part in his life to getting him to where he is now.
“My parents are super encouraging and will literally be at every meet I run no matter where it is. Having a supportive family all around is a huge part of the success that I have had this year,” Pender expressed.
Morris and Pender both credit much of their success to the track program at JHS for the high standards the program held them to. Both athletes are ecstatic all their hard work over the years is finally going to pay off.
