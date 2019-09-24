Jefferson didn’t secure the regular-season area title but ended up being the team celebrating Tuesday night.
After outlasting Jackson County on a long rally on match point, the Dragons picked up a 25-17, 25-23 road victory to avenge a two-set loss to the first-place Panthers on Sept. 3. Jefferson (27-4, 10-1 Area 8-AAA) has reeled off 12-straight wins since that defeat.
“The last time we played Jackson County was our last loss,” Dragon coach Brittani Lawrence said. “So, I told the girls that we have to go after it, we have to do what we need to do, and we need to bring out the best in one another … I applaud Jackson County for putting up such a great fight, but I’m thrilled right now. I’m elated.”
Though the teams split the regular-season series and have just one area loss each, Jackson County secured the 8-AAA regular season title and No. 1 seed for the area tournament via point differential based on the first match with Jefferson — a 25-19, 25-17 win.
In Tuesday’s match, the Dragons faced a 23-20 deficit in the second set but rallied for the final five points to pull out a close win in front of a lively crowd at Panther Indoor Stadium.
“When I talk about the ability for us to bounce back, we’ve done it like no other team … these girls have done a phenomenal job of taking what we’ve practiced and implementing it in a game,” Lawrence said. “I can give them as much coaching advice (as I can), but in the end, I’m not the one who’s wearing the jersey. It’s these young ladies out here, and they definitely deserve to wear the name ‘Jefferson.’”
An ace from Maddie Grace Smith tied the second set 23-23, and Abbey Howard followed with a kill to set up match point, which the Dragons won after the Panthers hit into the net following a lengthy rally.
Jefferson took the first set with a late surge as well, securing the final eight points after being tied 17-17. Annabelle Cox helped finish off that set by serving up aces on three of the final five points.
When asked about her team’s mindset entering the match, Lawrence replied “revenge.”
“When we lost to Jackson County, our de-brief talk was ‘bottle up these emotions, don’t forget these emotions,’” she said. “And then at practice we let a little bit out every single day.”
Jackson County coach Jeff White put this team’s loss into perspective.
“This isn’t the one that counts,” White said. “They have to play us again here (in the area tournament) in two weeks, so we’ll see if they can do it again.”
He noted his team’s struggles late in both sets.
“I think we got a little nervous,” he said. “I think we were a little too excited, too into the crowd, that kind of stuff.”
Jackson County (31-8, 11-1 Area 8-AAA) will return to action Thursday at home against Dawson County (5 p.m.) and Winder-Barrow (7 p.m.). Tuesday’s loss did nothing dampen White’s confidence in his team moving forward as they’ll host the area semifinals and finals Oct. 12. The Panthers also have an automatic bid for the state tournament.
“I feel great,” he said. “It’s one match. We did not play well tonight. We made a ton of mistakes. I mean, they played well. I expected that we would play better at home, but sometimes you get a little too wound up at home.”
As for Lawrence, whose team will host Hart County and North Oconee Thursday (starting at 5 p.m.), she couldn’t be happier with how her team is playing as the postseason nears.
“We’re not done yet,” she said. “We still have a yellow brick road to travel down, and that’s exactly what we’ll do. I know we’re playing Gainesville after our fall break, and then we hit the region tournament. But these girls have worked hard. The hard work is not done. But the cliché song of ‘work hard to play hard’ definitely applied tonight.”
NOTE: Both Jefferson and Jackson County beat East Jackson Tuesday on a night of intra-county volleyball at Jackson County. The Dragons beat the Eagles 25-17, 25-17, while the Panthers topped the Eagles 25-18, 25-21.
