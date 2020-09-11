Jefferson (14-5) opened Region 8-AAAA play with two convincing wins, beating Chestatee 25-11, 25-11 and Cedar Shoals 25-9, 25-7 Thursday (Sept. 10) at home o senior night.
JoJo Smith finished with a combined 23 kills in the two matches, along with three aces, two assists and four digs. Ava Massingill totaled 41 assists with five aces, two kills, one block and three digs. Olivia Burrage totaled 12 kills, a block, four assists and nine digs. Sophia Stopher finished with three aces, a kill, one assist and 10 digs. Abbey Howard had nine kills, one ace, one block and one dig. Annabelle Cox finished with seven aces, three kills and three digs.
Jefferson returns to the court Tuesday (Sept. 15) for region matches against East Hall (6 p.m.) and North Oconee (7 p.m.) at North Oconee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.