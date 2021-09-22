Jefferson has now won five-straight games to close out Region 8-AAAA play following victories over Chestatee and Cedar Shoals on Tuesday (Sept. 21).
Chestatee gave the Dragons a scare, but ultimately Jefferson won 2-0; 25-21 in the first set and 25-22 in the second set.
Cedar Shoals didn't out up as much of a fight. Jefferson defeated the Jaguars 2-0; 25-2 in the first set and 25-10 in the second set.
Jefferson (15-8, 5-1 Region 8-AAAAA) will likely enter the Region Tournament as the No. 2 behind Flowery Branch. Before the Dragons can worry about the post season, they still have five non-region games. Jefferson returns to action on Monday (Sept. 27) at home against Brookwood and Hebron Christian.
