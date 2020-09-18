The Jefferson volleyball team went a perfect 4-0 during the week and is now 18-5 on the year.
The Dragons grabbed two non-region home wins Thursday (Sept. 17), topping West Hall 25-19, 25-17 and then Prince Avenue 25-20, 25-16.
Jefferson began the week with a 25-12, 25-7 win over East Hall and 8-25, 25-23, 16-14 win over North Oconee on Tuesday (Sept. 15). Both were region wins.
Stat leaders for the week were JoJo Smith (49 kills, one block, 12 digs), Abbey Howard (20 kills, three aces, three blocks, one dig), Maddi Grace Smith (51 assists, 12 digs), Annabelle Cox (16 kills, six aces, one block, 13 digs), Sophia Stopher (30 digs, four aces, two kills, five assists), Kamdyn Hendrix (27 digs, seven aces, six assists), Ava Massingill (30 assists, three digs, one ace, one kill, one block) and Dallas (10 kills, four aces, two assists).
Jefferson returns to action Tuesday (Sept. 22) at Gainesville at 7 p.m.
