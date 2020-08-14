The Jefferson volleyball team is off to a 3-0 start following a four-set win over Lanier Christian Academy on the road Thursday (Aug. 13).
Jefferson dropped the first set 25-20 before taking the final three sets, 25-11, 25-17 and 25-6.
Olivia Burrage led the attack with 10 kills, while Abbey Howard had eight kills and one dig and Gertie Nazaroff had seven kills and two digs.
Maddie Grace Smith finished with 26 assists, eight aces, four digs and two kills, and Kam Hendrix had eight assists, five digs and two aces.
Mia Mingus recorded 12 digs, and Sophia Stopher had five digs and two aces.
Others contributing were Annabelle Cox (two kills, two digs), Dallas Morse (four kills, one assist, two digs), Baley Williams (four digs) and Bekah Johnson (three aces, two digs).
Jefferson plays Aug. 18 on the road at Lanier against Lanier, Parkview and Loganville starting at 5 p.m.
