JEFFERSON – North Oconee has a solid volleyball program, but the Titans couldn’t match Jefferson’s energy Thursday night in the second round of the Region 8-AAAA Tournament.
The Dragons swept the Titans by the scores of 25-6 and 25-12. Jefferson didn’t concede a point in the first set until after it had already built a 10-0 lead. North Oconee never scored consecutive points against Jefferson in the first set either.
The second set started more competitively with North Oconee taking a 2-0 lead, but it didn’t last. A spike by Olivia Burrage sparked a 10-0 run for the Dragons. That momentum carried Jefferson to a 25-12 win.
“I’m speechless by their performance,” said head coach Brittani Lawrence. “I think they are as well, I think they’re incredibly proud of themselves, and they should be. That was perfect in the eyes of a volleyball coach.
“They came in here, they knew what their job was and they handled business. I told them in the huddle after the match that all of these coaching cues we’ve thrown at them from a team perspective, they’ve executed tremendously. We couldn’t have asked for anything else. It was a picture-perfect story.”
The Dragons’ dominance was particularly surprising considering how close the regular season match between them and North Oconee was. Jefferson defeated the Titans 2-1 on Sept. 16 and needed a huge comeback in the third set.
“We had a momentum, we had a vibe that I have never felt within this team before,” Lawrence said of the difference between games against North Oconee. “They felt it themselves. We’ve been training them extra hard, we’ve played Buford, we’ve played Mill Creek, we’ve played Hebron and Brookwood.
“We’ve been training for this moment and we’re hungry for this region championship. Now that it’s here, we’re happy to be playing and we’re in love with the sport and with this team. We truly play with heart.”
Jefferson continues the Region 8-AAAA Tournament this Saturday (Oct. 16) at home against Chestatee (27-9, 6-1) at 11 a.m., the winner advances to the region championship game. Jefferson and Chestatee ended the regular season in a three-way tie with Flowery Branch for first place in the region. The Dragons defeated Chestatee 2-0 on Sept. 21.
The Region 8-AAAA Championship Game is set for 1 p.m. and if needed, a one-set tiebreaker is set for 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.