A nine-match winning streak from the Jefferson volleyball team came to an end Tuesday (Sept. 29) as the Dragons lost to Habersham Central home after beating Morgan County earlier in the evening.
The Dragons (21-6) opened with a 25-21, 25-12 win over Morgan County, but fell to Habersham Central 28-26, 25-14.
Jefferson plays Gainesville Wednesday (Sept. 30) on the road at 6 p.m. before a pair of Thursday (Oct. 1) matches against Athens Academy (6 p.m.) and Winder-Barrow (7 p.m.) at Winder-Barrow.
