JEFFERSON – The Jefferson volleyball team is heading to the Elite Eight for the second straight year after sweeping Shaw on Saturday (Oct. 23) in the Sweet 16.
The No. 1 seed Dragons beat the No. 2 seed Raiders 3-0 with another strong defensive performance, especially in the second set which Jefferson won 25-11. The Dragons won both the first and third sets 25-20.
“It was a great sweep tonight,” said head coach Brittani Lawrence. “I have to give props to Shaw. They hustled on every little ball. They made sure that they tried to send it over to the best of their ability. Honestly, if I had to take one word and chalk that match up, I would say sassy. Both sides were playing really sassy. There were a bunch of different factors left and right that caused us to be sassy.
“[Shaw] had great hustle, great servers, some great offense, and some good blockers. That was one of the best blocking teams that I’ve seen. It was tough for our hitters to get around those blocks.”
Jefferson (22-11, 8-1 Area 8-AAAA) continues its march through the AAAA State Playoffs this Wednesday at Fayette County (34-5, 8-0 Area 1-AAAA). The Tigers are the champions of Area 1-AAAA, but are coming off a close 3-2 win over Heritage (Catoosa) in the Sweet 16.
“[We’re] making sure we’re being consistent in every little thing that we do,” Lawrence said of the team’s preparation for the Elite Eight. “Looking back at our region tournament, and how we played against Flowery Branch and Chestatee, we watched film we saw a specific flow. A flow that was untouchable, we’re making sure that flow is getting stronger in each and every drill that we do, and every single ball that we receive.”
Jefferson had trouble putting Shaw away in the first set but rallied late to defeat the Raiders 25-20. The second set was all Jefferson after the Dragons survived an initial period of scrappiness from the Raiders. After taking a 6-3 lead, Jefferson dominated the rest of the way to win 25-11.
The third set was a back-and-forth affair with both teams trading the lead. Shaw even took an 8-6 lead at one point, but the Dragons rallied to go ahead 9-8 and outside of a 10-10 tie, they wouldn’t relinquish the lead again. Jefferson ground out a 25-20 win to put the series away 3-0.
JEFFERSON 3, STEPHENSON 0
Jefferson slaughtered the Stephenson Jaguars on Wednesday (Oct, 20) in the first round of the AAAA State Playoffs. The Dragons won 3-0, but the way they won was most impressive. Jefferson pitched a 25-0 shutout in the first set before winning the last two sets 25-9 and 25-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.