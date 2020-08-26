The Jefferson volleyball team beat the team that ousted them from last year’s state tournament, outlasting Greater Atlanta Christian 21-25, 25-18, 15-11 Tuesday (Aug. 25) on the road.
Greater Atlanta Christian reached the Class AAA semifinals last year.
The Dragons are now 7-3.
The victory followed a 25-21, 25-11 loss to undefeated Buford (9-0) earlier in the evening. The Wolves were a semifinals team last year in Class AAAAA.
“The coaching staff is highly impressed with the progress of each individual, especially their ability to play as one,” Jefferson coach Brittani Lawrence said of her team’s recent play. “They are a fun team to coach and watch.”
Lawrence praised the team’s middle hitters, Abbey Howard and Olivia Burrage “who have stepped outside their comfort zone and do a great job executing their responsibilities.”
The coach also pointed to the efforts of setter Maddie Grace Smith and outside and right-side hitters Annabelle Cox, Gertie Nazaroff and Dallas Morse.
Lawerence complimented her libbers and defensive specialists as well for “commanding the ball in the back row.”
“Their ability allows us to execute an intense offense,” she said.
Lawrence added, “there’s not one player that shines brighter” on the team.
Jefferson returns to action Aug. 17 at Habersham Central against Habersham Central (5 p.m.) and Hart County (6 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.